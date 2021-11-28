Inter-Pescara Primavera, report cards: Fabbian changes the game, Iliev closes it

Fcinter1908’s report card on Inter-Pescara, tenth day of the Primavera championship: Chivu, winning changes

The report cards of Fcinter1908:

Rovida 7 Responds to the great on the only opportunity created by Pescara.

Zanotti 6.5 Usual performance of substance on the right.

Hoti 6.5 Pescara is a small thing forward, he controls without too many problems. (from 37 ‘st Moretti sv)

Matjaz 6.5 Administration alongside Hoti.

Coals 6.5 In the first half he is the most proactive, in the second half he holds the position.

Casadei 5.5 Not at its best and it shows, we see little both in interdiction and in the offensive phase. (from 1 ‘st Fabbian 7.5 His entrance literally changes the game: he continually entered behind the strikers, kicks at the goal, finds the goal. When it is like this it is irreplaceable)

Sangalli 6 He manages the timing of the maneuver without overdoing it and gives cover to the defense.

Nunziatini 5.5 It does not provide the contribution that is expected of him. (from the 16th st Andersen 6 Enter the game well)

Fishbowl 6 Perhaps a little excited in front of his former team, he wastes a few easy chances for one with his qualities. (from 37 ‘st Sarr sv)

Curatolo 6.5 On his debut as a starter with the Primavera, he immediately stands out showing interesting qualities. He moves a lot and touches the goal. (from 23 ‘st Iliev 7 Enter and close the match. If it were more continuous …)

Abiuse 6.5 The ball did not want to go into the goal. He tries in every way, he manages to make himself useful by propitiating the Fabbian network. Also important when he doesn’t score.

Chivu 7 Change the game with its changes.

November 28, 2021 (change November 28, 2021 | 12:57)

