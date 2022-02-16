Inter, Pioli and Conte have paved the way: this is how it hurts at Liverpool | First page

If you try to draw or build a monster, you will immediately realize that it is practically impossible not to give it a shape, a structure, on which its ability to move will consistently depend. Well, Klopp’s Liverpool are no exception. It’s scary, but it still works a certain way. It is therefore the task of the Inzaghi staff to identify the characteristics of this operation, without any awe. Because where the analysis begins, fear ends and ideas are born. This at least, most of the time.

Data in hand, Klopp’s Liverpool are almost unbeatable, they have only lost two games this season: on 7 November against West Ham (3-2) and on 28 December against Leicester (1-0). In the league, however, he has conceded 19 goals, and is the fourth best defense, not the first. In the Champions League, on the other hand, Alisson has collected 6 balls on the net, half of which come from an Italian team, which bodes well. In view of tonight’s match, we have tried to isolate some constants that come back. Let’s try to take the monster apart too.

CHALLENGING KLOPP ON THE BALL SIDE: BRENDAN RODGERS ‘LEICESTER – Brendan Rodgers’ winning goal against Leicester’s Liverpool was very, very, very interesting. Let’s go beyond what is known and known, that Liverpool are so unbalanced in the offensive phase and therefore must be hit on the counterattack. All right, for heaven’s sake. But let’s also look at other solutions, for example this idea behind Lookman’s goal.

As Liverpool are a hyper-aggressive team, their 4-3-3 tends to mold-deform in relation to the position and movement of the ball.. It is therefore advisable to create passing links and associations with this precise awareness. In the image above we see Alexander-Arnold (the full-back) leave the defensive line to come out strong on Lookman, who in turn tries to concentrate in conduction, with his back to goal. In white I have outlined three provisional positions-solutions (Castagne, Vardy, Dewsbury-Hall) that could undermine the structure of Liverpool as they react and adapt to these events. The first idea that comes to mind is to take advantage of a game change for the opposite full-back (Castagne), either through a direct throw or through a sequence of intermediate steps. Think in this sense of the functionality of the fifths of Inter (Dumfries and Perisic…). But Leicester’s Lookman cheated Liverpool by taking another route, a less intuitive but no less logical route. On the contrary … Dry swerve and insistence on the ball side. Of the three mentioned, the most dangerous man was Dewsbury-Hall.

If Alexander-Arnold in fact came out strong, there was a weakness behind him. Why change my game if I can reason and threaten the opponent’s structure on this side more quickly and directly? You will say, but theInter it doesn’t have the same system as Leicester! Sure, but don’t think like a tactics book based on module oppositions. Inzaghi knows how to free his players from the reference system very well. What is needed is to bring men into strategic positions and situations. Look at what this intuition from Lookman generates: a potential 4 vs 3, which can be further reduced to a 3 vs 2 in the ball zone.

In fact, on the conduct of Dewsbury-Hall Lookman surprising Alexander-Arnold (the second or third defensive reaction is always less clear-headed than the first). The central Matip is forced to ‘slide’ on the bearer, while due to Vardy (the divergent movement of the center forward is fundamental) Van Dijk cannot squeeze too much. An opening is created. And it is precisely in that space that Lookman will enter, rewarded with extreme rationality by the passage of his partner. Hence the goal.

This same defensive bug was also exploited by Tuchel’s Chelseain the direct match of January 2nd ended in a draw (2-2). Mutatis mutandis (there everything comes from an advance by Rudiger on Salah), go and review Pulisic’s goal on Kanté’s assist.

THE VARIATION OF PEGS – The treatment of this ‘weakness’ of Liverpool has its variations. Milan’s doubling at Anfield comes to mind. Again Klopp’s central players (below Matip and Gomez) are left alone to face the opposing offensive, with Alexander-Arnold cut off (he had suffered a triangulation in the other half of the field, between Leao and Theo). In this case the movement of Rebic is very functional, which crosses Leao’s leadership to bring a numerical superiority to the detriment of poor Matip, right where the weakness was generated.

And here the passage takes place (the same and opposite case) from the inside to the outside, from Leao to Rebic.

Who could carry out what we will call for convenience the ‘Rebic function’ at Inter? Anyone who is in a position to do so is the most correct answer. We could then simplify by answering: the second tip above all. Lautaro is fine, but it is clear that a player like Sanchez would be even more suitableif you want to hit certain little things. Correa would have been ideal.

CHALLENGING KLOPP ON THE WEAK SIDE: FROM FRANK TO CONTE – Another important chapter: the weak side. Liverpool make the 4-3-3 and in the course of a match the attacking wisers such as Salah, Mané, Jota and Luis Diaz it is normal that they do not always manage to fold in time, as well as the midfielders, often attracted to the ball side. Especially if the opposing team has fifths and uses them properly. Like Inter for example. And here’s one of the possible reasons why Klopp fears Perisic. The Croatian is fearful among other things when there are crosses on the far post. And the same goes for Dumfries (or Darmian), who will not have to contend with Alexander-Arnold but with Robertson. Below is the origin of Brentford’s 3 to 3 coached by the Danish Thomas Frank (the race dates back to 25 September).

A game that Inzaghi, with staff and players, will have analyzed for sure will certainly have been Tottenham-Liverpool on 19 December (2-2).. The Spurs in fact they are coached by Antonio Conte, the coach who handed Inter to Inzaghi, after setting it on 3-5-2. The playing principles between the two managements have changed, but there are still many points of contact. As a Conte, Inzaghi will be able to steal certain quick attacks on the weak side, with the possibility of going straight vertically. This below is the action of Kane’s goal. There is a ball recovered by Dele Alli on the center-left, then cleaned behind towards one of the three central players, Sanchez, who immediately plays it towards Ndombele in the space in the opposite middle. Struck a weakness (Milner, Liverpool’s left midfielder, is returning from the right after a cover), created a link with the weak side.

Here it is important to understand the attacking configuration that Tottenham takes in situations like these. Robertson (the weak side full-back) is caught in the middle by both individual (2 vs 1) and departmental (3 vs 2) numerical superiority. In fact, individually he is threatened by Kane and Emerson Royal, as for the department, what matters is what is on this side of the central axis of the field, that is a provisional 3 vs 2 (Son, Kane and Emerson Royal vs Robertson and Konaté) . Ndombele has two immediate solutions, one easy (open for the fifth), the other more complicated (verticalize in the corridor for Kane). He will courageously choose the latter, putting the Liverpool defense with a perfect assist.

STILL PIOLI – I would conclude then returning again to Pioli’s Milan, who showed us a ‘central way’ variant of these latter concepts. Rebic’s goal at Anfield originates from the potential search and threat of the weak side through an intermediate link between the lines (Saelemaekers reached by Diaz’s diagonal pass). Note Robertson isolated in a potential 2 vs 1 against, with Calabria in size (Jota late …) and the Belgian only on the trocar. The role of Saelemaekers does not matter, in that position Inter can bring us a mezzala. After that, it is clear that the recipient chooses what to do, because a range of possibilities opens up before him. You can also bet and combine in central ways as AC Milan did brilliantly. Because even Inzaghi’s Inter can do it well.