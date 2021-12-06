Inter, proof of European maturity in Madrid. Lautaro returns with Dzeko | News

Nerazzurri against Real with the aim of snatching the primacy of the group. In the home of the merengues, the victory has been missing since 1967

Morale is very high. The victory of the Olimpico against the Rome of the former Mourinho gave theInter other awareness of one’s own strength. Clear dominance and good football. The team of Simone Inzaghi shows up at another important event of the season, that of Tuesday evening at Bernabeu against Real Madrid, with the aim of confirming also in Europe the growth and maturity of the team demonstrated in the league, where it is a real goal machine (39, best attack) and has kept a clean sheet for four days.

The eighths of Champions League they are already in the pocket but against the merengues there is at stake the first place in group D which would mean avoiding the giants already at this point in the competition. At the moment the men of Ancelotti, who will have to do without his Benzema bomber, they are leading with two points ahead of the Nerazzurri. We need the feat in Madrid against a Real who travels at a thousand and commands the Liga with 8 points ahead of Sevilla second, also to dispel a 54-year-long taboo: it is in fact since 1967 that Inter have not won at the Spanish side , 2-0 in the second leg of the quarter-finals of the European Cup.

In Madrid Simone Inzaghi will have to do without Correa, struggling with a left thigh flexor injury, but will find again Kolarov, De Vrij and Lautaro Martinez, who took his breath away at the Olimpico to dispose of a fatigue. The Argentine will return to team up with Dzeko. Out also Darmian and Ranocchia.