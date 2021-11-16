Inter recovers Bastoni and Dzeko. There is the date of De Vrij’s return. And they come back …

Inter recovers the pieces and the national teams in view of the very delicate match against leaders Napoli. Sticks and Dzeko will be there

Inter recovers the pieces and the national teams in view of the very delicate match against leaders Napoli. As already anticipated by Fcinter1908 in the morning today Edin Dzeko carried out personalized work in the field. A program drawn up by Inter to make it available to Inzaghi for Sunday.

“The good news is that Bastoni and Dzeko carried out personalized work on the field today in Appiano, preparatory to the return to the group which should take place in the next few days, between Thursday and Friday, so as not to skip the match against the leaders”, he confirms. the Gazzetta dello Sport.

La Rosea also takes stock of the others: “Only therapies instead for De Vrij, who will try to recover for the away match in Venice on November 27. Unloading session instead for Barella, Brozovic, Perisic and Skriniar, returning from the commitments in the national team and ready to meet tomorrow with their team mates who remained in Appiano. Instead, Dumfries, Calhanoglu, Correa, Lautaro, Vecino, Sanchez and Vidal are busy between tonight and tonight. The South Americans will return between tomorrow evening and Thursday morning, so they won’t be in the group until Friday “.

