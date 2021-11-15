Inter, resentment for De Vrij: no Naples. Hopes Bastoni-Dzeko | News

It seems averted the stretch for the Dutch defender, who against the former Spalletti will be replaced by Ranocchia or Dimarco

Simone Inzaghi will have to do without Stefan de Vrij for Inter-Napoli: the resonance made on the defender, injured with the Netherlands, would not have shown strains but just a muscle strain. De Vrij will be replaced by Ranocchia or Dimarco and the Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk remains at high risk. The Nerazzurri should instead count on Sticks and Dzeko for the big match at San Siro.

Therefore, the fear of a longer absence seems to have been averted, in the event of a stretch the Nerazzurri number 6 would have been out until the end of 2021: from today he is in Milan for start therapies and leave alive the hope of a recovery in extremis for the Champions League that will be played only three days later. The direct replacement for de Vrij is Frog although Inzaghi left open the door of a central Batons shift (with Skriniar confirmed on center-right) by deploying Marco’s on the center-left. This hypothesis would also remain valid for the Champions League if Ranocchia were to play against Napoli since the 33-year-old could have difficulty making two consecutive full games in such a short period of time.

Bastoni and Dzeko have already returned to Appiano to do personalized work, at the Nerazzurri there is cautious optimism about the recovery for Napoli. The striker would play against Ukraine if Bosnia had had a chance to qualify for the playoffs towards Qatar 2022, which suggests that the 35-year-old’s conditions are not serious. The blue defender was instead recovering from fatigue and therefore the whole week of work will allow him, without further hitches, to recover by Sunday.