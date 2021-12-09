Inter returns to the charge for Nandez but there is something new: Marotta’s plan

In view of the January transfer market, the Nerazzurri club returns to the charge for the Cagliari midfielder

In the summer, Inter chased him for a long time and on more than one occasion he was one step away from wearing the Nerazzurri shirt. In the end, though, Nahitan Nandez remained in Cagliari. The player has never left the Nerazzurri’s thoughts and in January he could try a new assault. As reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport, Nandez has already told president Giulini that he will not renew the contract and this can have dangerous consequences for the Sardinian club. “The novelty, however, is that Inter has a fierce rival and is called Naples. He has presented an offer in black and white in the last few days. The Uruguayan was requested by De Laurentiis on loan for six months with the right of redemption, but the Sardinian club wants to insert the obligation to get the deal off the ground “.

“Yesterday in Cagliari Nandez did not train and only underwent some therapies. He has to deal with a discomfort in his right thigh flexors, but he wants at all costs to overcome the fatigue to be in his place on Sunday. It would not be a trivial crossroads. because his preference has always been clear: nothing against Napoli, but Inter are at the top of the list. To fulfill his wish, however, the Nerazzurri need to free up a place in the middle. “

“Matias Vecino, Nandez’s partner in the Celeste national team, has made it clear that he does not like too much bench and is looking around. The same Naples thinks of him precisely if Nandez does not hit the shot. It would also be necessary to find a complicated joint with Cagliari, even more difficult than the summer one: in July Nahitan had actually found an agreement with the Nerazzurri, before the Lukaku tsunami upset the plans of CEO Beppe Marotta and director Piero Ausilio. minus the same, 30 million, but Inter are thinking of a long-term operation, with an onerous loan (Cagliari asked for 5 in the summer) and a ransom that is not next June, but after 18 months, at the end of 2022-23. There is also a bargaining chip to be included in the deal: Martin Satriano, still an Uruguayan, will go to play in January and there would be room in Sardinia “.

December 9, 2021 (change December 9, 2021 | 08:01)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link