Inter-Roma 2-0, report cards: Dzeko the best in the field, Sanchez and Barella shine. Smalling and Abraham failed

Inter-Roma, a match valid for the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup, ended with a score of 2-0, the result of goals by Dzeko and Sanchez. The match was refereed by Marco Di Bello from the Brindisi section. With this result, Simone Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri will take the pass for the semi-final where they will face the winner of the Milan-Lazio quarter-final scheduled for Wednesday evening at San Siro in a double round-trip match. Below are the votes to the protagonists of the match to understand the progress of the race.

Inter report cards

Samir HANDANOVIC 6.5 – Providential with his feet on Zaniolo, reactive on the right of Oliveira deflected by Brozovic.

Danilo D’AMBROSIO 6.5 – When it comes to him it is very easy to repeat. Confirms to be a very reliable “second line”: more proof of substance.

Milan SKRINIAR 7 – In the first half it is an impassable wall, in the second half it is a bit more difficult to contain Abraham but it is worth experience and physicality. Zaniolo’s header from an impossible position on the left is a scream (even if useless).

Alessandro BASTONI 6.5 – Good first half during which he keeps Zaniolo at bay without major worries. Then he hurts his ankle and is forced to leave the field before the rest.

from 45 ‘Stefan DE VRIJ 6 – Redeem the negative derby test with a careful second half, even if you see that he is not in the best of conditions.

Matthew DARMIAN 6.5 – Play very high, practically as an added attacker forcing Vina on the defensive. Excellent start to the race, then falls within the ranks of normality but without sparing himself.

Nicholas BARELLA 7 – He hits a sensational crossbar with a right-footed shot. He enjoys a lot of freedom on the trocar and takes advantage of it often creating numerical superiority. He also touched the goal in the second half with a torpedo put in a corner by Rui Patricio. Inexhaustible.

from 85 ‘Hakan CALHANOGLU sv – Remnants of the game for the Turkish, not judged.

Marcelo BROZOVIC 5.5 – It’s not the Brozovic we’re used to seeing. The Croatian touches a lot of balls as usual, but he makes a few mistakes too many, perhaps a symptom of a certain tiredness.

Arturo VIDAL 6 – At a small trot in the middle of the field. It is a bit ‘in difficulty when Roma increase in laps at the beginning of the second half. A match won by Oliveira sets the tone for the 2-0 goal.

from 85 ‘Matias VECINO sv – Play too little to be rated.

Ivan PERISIC 7 – Insight and formidable assist in the goal that unlocks the game. Constant application in both phases, confirms that you are going through a moment of dazzling form.

from 85 ‘Denzel DUMFRIES sv – Enter the final minutes, not judged.

Edin DZEKO 7.5 – Break the 0-0 with a masterpiece goal and not at all easy. Offensive terminal, but also a valuable distributor of balls when he retreats. He plays across the board by constantly participating in the maneuver.

from 76 ‘Lautaro MARTINEZ sv – When he enters the game he is on ice. Few balls from the parts of him, not to be judged.

Alexis SANCHEZ 7.5 – A lot of work on the bank for his teammates, then suddenly he pulls out of his hat an extraordinary feat that is worth the 2-0 goal.

Herds Simone INZAGHI 6.5 – The defeat in the derby triggered something: the start of the match is simply perfect, then inevitably the pace drops but this time the management of the advantage is excellent. Strategic qualification.

The report cards of Rome

Rui PATRICIO 6 – He can’t do anything about the cannon shots from Dzeko and Sanchez, pardoned by Barella’s right-footed shot which then forces him to a miracle in the second half.

Gianluca MANCINI 5.5 – The usual fighter, at times even excessively rough. He doesn’t make big mistakes, but is often lured out of position by Sanchez’s movements.

Chris SMALLING 4 – Unforgivable hole on Dzeko’s goal, that mistake affects his performance also from a psychological point of view. The physicality of the Bosnian, horror evening, suffers tremendously.

Roger IBAÑEZ 5.5 – Dzeko’s 1-0 goal was born from one of his oversized fans. He leaves the pitch due to injury during half-time.

from 46 ‘Marash KUMBULLA 5.5 – Log in at the beginning of the second half and play a good test except for the final minutes in which he loses a bit ‘the compass.

Rick KARSDORP 5.5 – Perisic is certainly not the easiest opponent to face. Game of great suffering in the first 45 minutes, a little better in the second half.

Jordan VERETOUT 5 – Literally absent in the first 45 minutes of the game, he tries to revive himself in the second part of the match but his contribution is insufficient.

from 70 ‘Bryan CRISTANTE 5.5 – He places himself in the middle of the field, he also tries the conclusion from outside but cannot change the inertia of the race.

Sergio OLIVEIRA 5 – A step back from the Portuguese compared to his last appearances. Too shy at the start and imprecise in the management of several balls when Inter concedes more field.

from 70 ‘Lorenzo PELLEGRINI 5.5 – Enter but practically not seen. Roma need you to find the best condition quickly.

Matias VIÑA 5.5 – Forced to stay very short, he is often outnumbered when D’Ambrosio supports Darmian’s push. Not an easy evening.

from 76 ‘Stephan EL SHAARAWY sv – Just over a quarter of an hour when the game now has little to say. It cannot be judged.

Henrikh MKHITARYAN 6 – It is he who gives the first shock to Rome with a low cross that almost leads to D’Ambrosio’s own goal. When he lights up, Roma lights up. Sufficiency stretched.

Nicholas ZANIOLO 6 – He eats the 1-1 goal by shooting at Handanovic from two steps, but he is the only one to keep the Nerazzurri defense apprehensive with his flashes.

Tammy ABRAHAM 5 The play with which Skriniar is drunk at the beginning of the second half is the only flash of class of a game in a minor tone. It can and must do much more.

from 89 ‘Felix AFENA-GYAN sv – Play a few minutes and it is not judged.

Herds José MOURINHO 5 – Net defeat that does not admit extenuating circumstances. The approach to the game is a horror movie. Fix the team in the second half, but it’s too late. His return to the Nerazzurri San Siro is bitter but he is acclaimed as in the old days.

