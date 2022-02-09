Inter-Roma 2-0 – Slow motion: Zaniolo’s yellow card is too high, Brozovic is missing two. VAR once again not uniform

Vocegiallorossa.it offers you the reading of some episodes of the match. The referee can use the VAR (video assistant referee) and his assistant for four types of cases: checking the regularity of goals, possible penalties, possible direct red cards and identity exchanges of recipients of disciplinary measures.





SECOND HALF





68 ‘ – Sergio Oliveira defends the ball, turning to the left to anticipate the intervention of Vidal who unbalances him making him fall to the ground. Di Bello whistles no foul, the ball reaches Sanchez who scores the 2-0 goal. From the VAR there are no signs of possible on-field review: once again there is discretion in the use of the tool.





52 ‘ – Brozovic commits a foul on Mkhitaryan in an attempt to stop Roma’s restart, failing because the Giallorossi continue the action and the advantage is applied as in the case of 39 ‘. The game stops for the first time three minutes later and Di Bello once again keeps the card in his pocket. Another incredible mistake by the referee.





FIRST HALF





45 ‘+ 2’ – Mourinho is booked on the bench for gesturing against the referee. Picturesque measure.





39 ‘- It is right to give the advantage due to a detention by Brozovic on Zaniolo, but at the end of the action the sacred yellow for the Inter midfielder does not arrive. Another mistake by Di Bello.





38 ‘- On the other hand, the warning given to Mancini for a late entry on Sanchez has been corrected.





37 ‘- Excessive yellow to Zaniolo for a shoulder from Zaniolo to Bastoni.





19 ‘ – Advantage correctly assigned on a foul on Vina, with the ball coming from Vina himself to Abraham and then to Zaniolo.