Inter-Roma, San Siro’s homage to Mourinho

The reception of the fans was far better than that of his former team. For the first time at the Meazza against Inter 12 years after the magical season of the Treble, Josè Mourinho inevitably attracted the attention of the pre-match. Since the Portuguese did not take the field during the warm-up, the embrace of “his” people for him only came when the teams entered the field. First the banner, as simple as it is effective, of the Curva Nord (“Welcome back to Josè’s house”), then the old chorus and lots of applause when his grizzled head came out of the tunnel.