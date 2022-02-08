Inter-Roma, San Siro’s homage to Mourinho

Before the match, the Roma coach was honored by his former fans. When the choir dedicated to him became more intense, he stood up to give thanks and put his hand on his heart
The reception of the fans was far better than that of his former team. For the first time at the Meazza against Inter 12 years after the magical season of the Treble, Josè Mourinho inevitably attracted the attention of the pre-match. Since the Portuguese did not take the field during the warm-up, the embrace of “his” people for him only came when the teams entered the field. First the banner, as simple as it is effective, of the Curva Nord (“Welcome back to Josè’s house”), then the old chorus and lots of applause when his grizzled head came out of the tunnel.
Mou would also have pulled straight to his bench, this time the one on the right, also out of respect for Roma and their fans. After taking the usual photos with Simone Inzaghi, Josè actually went to sit down, almost embarrassed. However, when the chorus became more intense he could not refrain from standing up to thank the four sides of the Meazza and send kisses, even putting his hand to his heart. Then the match began. And in 2 ‘Perisic and Dzeko reminded him that they were elsewhere in 2010.
February 8, 2022 (change February 8, 2022 | 22:09)
