Inter-Roma, the report cards of the newspapers: Rui Patricio parries the possible, badly Smalling

INTER ROME DAILY REPORT CARDS – La Rome is out of the Italian Cup after the 2-0 defeat againstInter from Simone Inzaghi to San Siro. Few enough scores among the Giallorossi with the suns Zaniolo And Rui Patricio which confirmed their potential. In great difficulty Chris Smalling which failed to defend well on Dzeko especially on the occasion of the Bosnian’s goal. Good entry of Marash Kumbulla who replaced the injured player in the second half Ibanez.

LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT

Rui Patricio 6; Mancini 5.5, Smalling 5, Ibanez 6; Karsdorp 5, Oliveira 5.5, Veretout 5, Mkhitaryan 6, Vina 5; Abraham 5.5, Zaniolo 6. Take over: Kumbulla 6, Pellegrini 6, Cristante 6, El Shaarawy sv, Felix sv. All: Mourinho 5.

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT

Rui Patricio 6.5; Mancini 5, Smalling 5, Ibanez 5; Karsdorp 5, Oliveira 6, Veretout 5, Mkhitaryan 6.5, Vina 5; Abraham 6, Zaniolo 5.5. Take over: Kumbulla 5.5, Pellegrini 6, Cristante 5.5, El Shaarawy 5.5, Felix sv. Annex: Mourinho 5.5.

CORRIERE DELLA SERA

Rui Patricio 6.5; Mancini 6, Smalling 4.5, Ibanez 5; Karsdorp 5, Oliveira 5.5, Veretout 6, Mkhitaryan 5.5, Vina 5.5; Abraham 5.5, Zaniolo 7. Take over: Kumbulla 6, Pellegrini sv, Cristante sv, El Shaarawy sv, Felix sv. Annex: Mourinho 6.

THE MESSENGER

Rui Patricio 6.5; Mancini 5.5, Smalling 5, Ibanez 5; Karsdorp 5.5, Oliveira 5, Veretout 4.5, Mkhitaryan 6.5, Vina 5; Abraham 5.5, Zaniolo 6.5. Take over: Kumbulla 6, Pellegrini 5, Cristante 5, El Shaarawy 5, Felix sv. Annex: Mourinho.

THE REPUBLIC

Rui Patricio 6.5; Mancini 5.5, Smalling 4.5, Ibanez 6; Karsdorp 5, Oliveira 6, Veretout 5, Mkhitaryan 7, Vina 5; Abraham 6, Zaniolo 5. Take over: Kumbulla 6, Pellegrini sv, Cristante, El Shaarawy sv, Felix sv. Annex: Mourinho 5.

THE WEATHER

Rui Patricio 6; Mancini 5.5, Smalling 4.5, Ibanez 4.5; Karsdorp 5, Oliveira 5, Veretout 4.5, Mkhitaryan 5.5, Vina 5; Abraham 5.5, Zaniolo 5. Take over: Kumbulla 5.5, Pellegrini 5.5, Cristante 5.5, El Shaarawy sv, Felix sv. Annex: Mourinho 5.

ROMANEWS.EU

Rui Patricio 5.5; Mancini 5, Smalling 4.5, Ibanez 5.5; Karsdorp 5, Oliveira 5, Veretout 4.5, Mkhitaryan 5.5, Vina 5; Abraham 5, Zaniolo 5.5. Take over: Kumbulla 6, Pellegrini sv, Cristante sv, El Shaarawy sv, Felix sv. All: Mourinho 5.