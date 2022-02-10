Sports

Inter-Roma, the report cards of the newspapers: Rui Patricio parries the possible, badly Smalling

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 0 2 minutes read

romanews-ruipatricio-romainter
German photos

INTER ROME DAILY REPORT CARDS – La Rome is out of the Italian Cup after the 2-0 defeat againstInter from Simone Inzaghi to San Siro. Few enough scores among the Giallorossi with the suns Zaniolo And Rui Patricio which confirmed their potential. In great difficulty Chris Smalling which failed to defend well on Dzeko especially on the occasion of the Bosnian’s goal. Good entry of Marash Kumbulla who replaced the injured player in the second half Ibanez.

Read also:
Inter-Roma: the Romanews.eu report cards

The report cards of the newspapers

LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT
Rui Patricio 6; Mancini 5.5, Smalling 5, Ibanez 6; Karsdorp 5, Oliveira 5.5, Veretout 5, Mkhitaryan 6, Vina 5; Abraham 5.5, Zaniolo 6. Take over: Kumbulla 6, Pellegrini 6, Cristante 6, El Shaarawy sv, Felix sv. All: Mourinho 5.

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT
Rui Patricio 6.5; Mancini 5, Smalling 5, Ibanez 5; Karsdorp 5, Oliveira 6, Veretout 5, Mkhitaryan 6.5, Vina 5; Abraham 6, Zaniolo 5.5. Take over: Kumbulla 5.5, Pellegrini 6, Cristante 5.5, El Shaarawy 5.5, Felix sv. Annex: Mourinho 5.5.

CORRIERE DELLA SERA
Rui Patricio 6.5; Mancini 6, Smalling 4.5, Ibanez 5; Karsdorp 5, Oliveira 5.5, Veretout 6, Mkhitaryan 5.5, Vina 5.5; Abraham 5.5, Zaniolo 7. Take over: Kumbulla 6, Pellegrini sv, Cristante sv, El Shaarawy sv, Felix sv. Annex: Mourinho 6.

THE MESSENGER
Rui Patricio 6.5; Mancini 5.5, Smalling 5, Ibanez 5; Karsdorp 5.5, Oliveira 5, Veretout 4.5, Mkhitaryan 6.5, Vina 5; Abraham 5.5, Zaniolo 6.5. Take over: Kumbulla 6, Pellegrini 5, Cristante 5, El Shaarawy 5, Felix sv. Annex: Mourinho.

THE REPUBLIC
Rui Patricio 6.5; Mancini 5.5, Smalling 4.5, Ibanez 6; Karsdorp 5, Oliveira 6, Veretout 5, Mkhitaryan 7, Vina 5; Abraham 6, Zaniolo 5. Take over: Kumbulla 6, Pellegrini sv, Cristante, El Shaarawy sv, Felix sv. Annex: Mourinho 5.

THE WEATHER
Rui Patricio 6; Mancini 5.5, Smalling 4.5, Ibanez 4.5; Karsdorp 5, Oliveira 5, Veretout 4.5, Mkhitaryan 5.5, Vina 5; Abraham 5.5, Zaniolo 5. Take over: Kumbulla 5.5, Pellegrini 5.5, Cristante 5.5, El Shaarawy sv, Felix sv. Annex: Mourinho 5.

ROMANEWS.EU
Rui Patricio 5.5; Mancini 5, Smalling 4.5, Ibanez 5.5; Karsdorp 5, Oliveira 5, Veretout 4.5, Mkhitaryan 5.5, Vina 5; Abraham 5, Zaniolo 5.5. Take over: Kumbulla 6, Pellegrini sv, Cristante sv, El Shaarawy sv, Felix sv. All: Mourinho 5.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

the situations of Dybala and De Ligt

2 weeks ago

Duncan pardoned by Ayroldi. Wrong not to grant the advantage on Fabian’s foul

4 weeks ago

there is also a social clue

January 7, 2022

Milan, loan idea in January for Ballo-Tourè. I resumed contact with Faivre

November 9, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button