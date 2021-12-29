Inter sale, negotiations in the USA: Steven Zhang in Los Angeles

According to Corriere dello Sport, there are three US groups interested in the club: businessman Daniel E. Straus in pole position

Despite Zhang Jindong’s recent reassurances about Suning’s debts, at home Inter always takes the issue of transfer into consideration. According to Corriere dello Sport, the Nerazzurri leaders they would still be working underground to sell part or even all of the club’s package. Situation that would have done in the last month register an acceleration in the USA, with Steven Zhang flew to Los Angeles to evaluate possible scenarios and speak directly with interested groups when buying Inter.

Indiscretions in hand, the Corriere dello Sport talks about three possible US buyers, but focuses above all on the figure of Daniel E. Straus, 65-year-old businessman from New York at the head of a group that deals with health and also manages a fund that in recent years has invested not only in private equity and real estate, but also in entertainment and sports.

Through the Bridge Sports, Straus in the past took over a share of the NBA franchise of the Memphis Grizzlies, of which he was vice president until 2018, and a couple of years later he tried again with the Minnesota Timberwolves, but the assault failed. Operations that confirm the businessman’s interest in the world of sport and place him among the main candidates traced by the bank hired by Zhang to look for possible buyers. Furthermore, according to the CdS, the collaborators of the 65-year-old from New York would have already had the opportunity to take a careful look at Inter’s accounts and would have collected enough elements to be able to make a first offer.

Offer that Suning will evaluate with the usual standards and economic objectives. For the sale of the club, the request for the current Nerazzurri ownership is in fact always around billion euros. Especially after the recent green light for the construction of the new stadium. A figure that also remains the crux of these new negotiations underway in the US and that in its time was the great obstacle in the negotiations with BC Partners.