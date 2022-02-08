Inter, San Siro moves Mourinho. The Curva Nord: ‘Welcome back home’ PHOTO | First page

José Mourinho has returned to Milan, at San Siro, in the stadium that he has often been able to transform into the Colosseum. The same one that he would later find in Rome many years to follow, but with a different charge and emotion, a transformation resulting from age and experience, because you know, in life you change, even if in reality for some you will never change, especially if for someone you have written a timeless story that will forever impose Inter in the elite of world football.

CHOIRS AND NORTH BEND BANNER – For the Inter fans, Mourinho is not what he is today for the Roma fans or for any other fan. In Milan he is the commander of the crew, the one who led Inter to the Treble. Already on the occasion of the match against Milan, the representatives of the Curva Nord had gone to the hotel to celebrate him and give him a plaque, while tonight at San Siro, some of his loyalists from 2010 did not want to miss the opportunity to greet himwhile still the North, 15 ‘from the start of the match, displayed the unequivocal banner: “Welcome home José”, then singing the chorus that accompanied the Portuguese coach in the Nerazzurri two-year period. The Roma coach got excited, turned his gaze to what were once his banners, and sent kisses of affection and gratitude.

HANDMADE – Because those who love do not forget, and even if Mourinho himself, in recent months, has not always used tender phrases towards Inter, it does not matter. Milan is a concrete city, facts count at San Siro and many players, talented but listless, know something about it. Mourinho, on the other hand, gave these fans a dream and for this reason he will never be a stranger.