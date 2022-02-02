Inter, Sanchez and Lautaro in goals in World Cup qualifiers | First page

During the Italian night, the races valid for the 16th and third to last day of the South American qualifying round for the Qatar 2022 World Cup were played. Inter strikers Alexis Sanchez and Lautaro Martinez launch Chile and Argentina respectively against Bolivia and Colombia. Former Juventus player Bentancur opens Uruguay’s poker on Venezuela, also Brazil’s poker against Paraguay. A goal and a point each between Peru and Ecuador.

Bolivia 2-3 Chile

14 ‘and 86’ Alexis Sanchez (C), 37 ‘Enoumba (B), 77’ Nunez Espinoza (C), 88 ‘Moreno (B)

Uruguay-Venezuela 4-1

1 ‘Bentancur (U), 23’ De Arrascaeta (U), 45 ‘Cavani (U), 53’ Suarez (U), 65 ‘Josef Martinez (V)

Argentina-Colombia 1-0

29 ‘Lautaro Martinez (A)

Brazil 4-0 Paraguay

28 ‘Raphinha (B), 62’ Coutinho (B), 86 ‘Antony (B), 88’ Rodrygo (B)

Peru 1-1 Ecuador

2 ‘Estrada (E), 69’ Flores (P)

CLASSIFICATION: Brazil 39; Argentina 35; Ecuador 25; Uruguay 22; Peru 21; Chile 19; Colombia 17; Bolivia 15; Paraguay 13; Venezuela 10.

(Brazil and Argentina one match less and already qualified).

The first four qualify directly for the World Cup, the fifth goes to the play-offs.