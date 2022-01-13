Inter, Sanchez ‘Maravilla’ returns and forces Marotta to review plans | First page

In football, things change quickly and probably it is time to sit down again to reopen a file that Inter had closed too quickly. Because until a month ago Alexis Sanchez he was with one foot out of Appiano Gentile, to the point that someone even spoke of an early farewell in January. And instead…

SANCHEZ FACTOR – And instead, not only will there not be an early farewell, but perhaps Inter will think about postponing the Chilean’s departure. Because in the meantime Sanchez has started to be a determining factor, as owner and as a substitute. The former Udinese is one who knows how to change matches even during the match in progress and this is how he put his signature on the Supercoppa final, entering from the bench and deciding the match, generating the apotheosis of San Siro for that goal in the 120th minute that decided the final against Juventus, the enemy of all time.

REFLECTIONS – And if it is true that goals must be weighed and not counted, last night's goal definitely tipped the scales towards the Chilean footballer, who is second to none of the Nerazzurri's forwards in terms of individual quality. It is true that Sanchez's signing is onerous but Inter will still have to do the math. Because the economic resources to invest in the market are far from unlimited and cheap one stronger than Sanchez is difficult to find. Here because the latest performances of the Chilean lead to serious reflections on the Nerazzurri management, who will be able to add a new cup to the trophy room in viale della Liberazione tomorrow, could retrace their steps and reconsider the possibility of reopening dialogues with Sanchez, who has returned to "Maravilla".