Inter, Scamacca booked for the summer: “And the player wants as soon as possible …”

Now there are no more doubts: it is Gianluca Scamacca the number one goal for the attack of the future at Inter. The center forward born in ’99 is in fact the one chosen by the management as the heir of Edin Dzeko and in these weeks we will work to close everything. Calciomercato.com explains: “It’s all a matter of priority: for the Roman striker, the Nerazzurri club represents a next step to be taken as soon as possible. Beppe Marotta and his agent Alessandro Lucci have been working for weeks to satisfy him, so much so that the negotiation with Sassuolo has been channeled on the right tracks.