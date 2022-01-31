Inter, Scamacca booked for the summer: “And the player wants as soon as possible …”

Scamacca at Inter is a well-planned operation but only starting next summer: all the details
Now there are no more doubts: it is Gianluca Scamacca the number one goal for the attack of the future at Inter. The center forward born in ’99 is in fact the one chosen by the management as the heir of Edin Dzeko and in these weeks we will work to close everything. Calciomercato.com explains: “It’s all a matter of priority: for the Roman striker, the Nerazzurri club represents a next step to be taken as soon as possible. Beppe Marotta and his agent Alessandro Lucci have been working for weeks to satisfy him, so much so that the negotiation with Sassuolo has been channeled on the right tracks.
Scamacca at Inter is a well-planned operation but only starting next summer. The idea is to reduce the economic outlay by inserting some technical counterparts appreciated by the Emilian club. Carnevali starts with a request for 40 million euros, Marotta works on a two-year loan with a redemption obligation. The news is that Inter have practically booked Scamacca and will try to reach the finish line in the coming weeks“.
January 31, 2022 (change January 31, 2022 | 12:02)
