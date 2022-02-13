Inter, seen Satriano? Uruguayan star shines in Ligue 1, dream double and first goals among professionals | First page

It took him 32 minutes of running in from the bench, plus an hour in the French Cup, to find the first and second ring with the Brest shirt: Martin Satriano, young Uruguayan striker on loan from Inter to the Breton team, today had his first chance as a starter in attack against Troyes. After 7 minutes, the 2001 class broke the deadlock with a great volley on Belaili’s assist, then, just before the half hour, scored his double primed by Honorat. For Satriano these are the first two goals as a professional footballer. Brest then spread, bringing home the game with the result of 5-1 thanks to the goals of Honorat himself (2) and Mounié.

AND MAROTTA TAKES NOTE – Satriano was made to leave on loan due to the lack of space Inzaghi he could have guaranteed him in the second half of the season. Only 38 minutes overall in Serie A after an excellent preseason and the feeling that you just need to trust a club with less competition up front. In light of the difficulty by Lautaro Martinez and the precarious conditions of Correathe Nerazzurri temporarily remedied with Caicedo, but the solution for the 2022-2023 season could already be ready in five months. The Satriano starlet now has the space to shine in Brittany.