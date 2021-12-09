Inter, sensational news on Christian Eriksen’s future

They increase the chances of a return to the field by Christian Eriksen. The Danish midfielder resumed training a few days ago, almost 6 months after ill at Euro 2020 and from the operation to heart. Now the club that hosted him, Odense, has come forward and would be ready to offer him a contract, Inter permitting.

Inter, Eriksen: Odense’s offer arrives

The sporting director of the Danish club, Enrico Augustinus, to BT.dk it was clear: “It will be 100% his decision, if we could give him a contract we would. We have a good relationship with him, we have regular contact and it’s great that he can train in Adalen. But we will not offer him anything until he decides whether to return to play, but of course there will always be room for him“.

The Odense awaits you move by Inter, who could decide for the termination of the contract by the end of the year: “There are no Danish clubs that have money to buy it, maybe Copenhagen but there is a difference whether he will be free from Inter or not. But there are no clubs here, not even able to give him a salary up to the current one and we do not want to increase the highest salary of the Superliga tenfold. For him there will also be room off the pitch, should he ask us “.

Inter, Christian Eriksen: the no to suitability in Italy is discounted

In Italy Christian Eriksen cannot play with the heart defibrillator, federal regulations prohibit it unlike other countries such as England and Denmark. The opinion of Italian doctors is awaited this week on eligibility, the outcome of which appears obvious. According to rumors, the only viable road remains that of the termination with the Nerazzurri, which will have a capital loss on the balance sheet but will save on the salary from 10 million gross per season.

Inter, future Eriksen: the agent speaks

The player’s agent, Martin Schoots, spoke to Goal about the player’s future as follows: “Chris has a positive, optimistic and energetic character, but it’s not yet time to talk about football. Only he will decide if and when it happens. Now he is working on his recovery. When he is at home and he feels like it, he can use the Odense facilities. A great gesture on the part of his former team “.

