Inter-Shakhtar, CM’s report cards: Perisic terminator, Dzeko from rags to riches | First page

The report cards of Inter-Shakhtar 2-0

INTER

Handanovic 5.5:

He lays down on Dodo’s shot and blocks smoothly. Then he performs in two apparently simple postponements, with one putting Skriniar in difficulty by raising a bell tower and with the other he knocks Brozovic out hitting him in the face.

Skriniar 6.5: Usual bulwark in defense of one’s area. You can not pass.

Frog 6.5: On corner action, he takes a position in the area and hits his head, but the ball ends up a little wide. Always in the right place, with the right play, whether it is a support, a closure or a verticalization.

Sticks 6.5: Of the three he is the one with the highest quality and always tries to make his contribution to the maneuver. With Perisic, he never offers Tete a chance to make himself dangerous.

Darmian 6.5: Never worried by Matviyenko and Solomon. He also produces a good assist, but the referee cancels everything due to his millimeter offside. Usual great competition of substance and application.

(From the 33 ‘st D’Ambrosio: sv)

Stretcher 6: After 12 ‘of play he wastes a sensational opportunity a few steps from the goal, kicking in precarious balance. He runs away on the counterattack and offers Lautaro a comfortable assist, but Shakhtar is saved.

(From the 33 ‘st Vidal: sv.)

Brozovic 7: In the middle of the field he dictates the law with his usual lucidity.

Calhanoglu 7: He starts immediately by showing a fairly warm foot and continues like this throughout the match, but also adding good recoveries. He is going through a good moment of form and is getting more and more into Inzaghi’s mechanisms.

(From 41 ‘st Meaning: sv.)

Perisic 8: The best in the field, a professor of the role. Plow the headband with the elegance of a feline, without ever losing energy. He is the fulcrum of all the dangerous restarts of Inter and also his assist for Dzeko’s 2-0 easy easy. Terminator. At the replacement, San Siro embraces him with a single, immense applause).

(From 41 ‘st Dimarco: sv.)

Lautaro 6: He tries to move a lot but they give him little space and he gets a little nervous. Find the goal, but the referee cancels for a clever push on the direct opponent.

(From the 23 ‘st Correa 5.5: Little bad, very smoky. Its greatest limitation).

Dzeko 8: Bad first time, enough to make San Siro impatient. He wastes a couple of good opportunities and misses simple supports. He collects the first applause at the end of the first fraction, when he concludes with a left-footed flight after a good dialogue with Lautaro. Fortunately, the recovery is something else and at 60 ‘he finds the goal that uncorks the match with a nice right foot and shortly after, with the header, the brace that closes the accounts.

Inzaghi 7: With patience and perseverance, he directs the match on the right tracks. His Inter just has to learn to waste less, but that certainly doesn’t depend on him.

Shakhtar

Trubin 7: He is not afraid of one on one with Dzeko and blocks the Bosnian with a good exit. It repeats itself after a few minutes, always on the Nerazzurri center forward, to reject a header. Then clamorously a postponement but Dzeko is not in the evening and shoots to the stars. He starts again shortly after with a nice exit on Lautaro. Blame his two Nerazzurri goals, also good in the final on Sensi.

Dodo 5: Perisic makes him have a bad night. Hits a post in the final.

Vitao 6 : Miraculous rescue intervention on Lautaro. For the rest of the match he holds up a blow.

Marlon 6: He argues with Lautaro and in general he shoves everyone.

Matviyenko 5: Never a noteworthy initiative, despite De Zerbi continually trying to shout at him to stay up. He’s not doing anything good.

Tete 5: Canceled by Bastoni and Perisic.

(From the 35 ‘st Marlos: sv)

Stepanenko 6: It acts as a dam in midfield, with good defensive readings.

(From the 1st st M. Antonio 5: Dominated by the Nerazzurri median).

Maycon 5.5: Try to stay afloat by adding intensity, but after the first few minutes, he drops too.

Pedrinho 5.5: Between the lines it never manages to light up.

(From the 28th st Bondarenko 6: It is noted for a good conclusion of the claim. Nothing more, but the time at his disposal is very little)

Solomon 5.5: He does not lack quality, but he never manages to turn it on).

(From the 35 ‘st Mudryk: sv)

Fernando 5.5: It lights up between 30 ‘and 34’ with two shots, both round and wide at the far post.

De Zerbi 5: The Shakhtar is still a running car.