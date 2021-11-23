Sports

Inter-Shakhtar: Inzaghi loads his team with two requests: “Let’s do this well, then …”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read

The Nerazzurri coach spoke during training with the Nerazzurri players, reiterating the importance of the match against Shakhtar

At the Pinetina Inter prepare the game against Shakhtar, fundamental in the way to qualify for the second round of Champions. The club has granted, as per tradition and by will UEFA, to attend 15 minutes of the afternoon session. Inzaghi gave directions to the team. He asked his men to work intensely on ball possession and try to take advantage of opportunities.

One sentence, as reported by Skysport, said in particular to his squad: “If we do very well tomorrow then we can focus on the championship.” It is clear that if Inter win and Sheriff do not win against Real, the trip to Madrid would serve to define the first places in the group standings, but the qualification would be achieved. The coach has two doubts, one in defense between Bastoni and Dimarco: the central has trained and is in a group but has had a problem with his shoulder. Front two players for three shirts. None of Dzeko, Correa and Lautaro are at their best. The Bosnian should be there from the first minute and then the two Argentines will play a jersey.

And during the tactical part of the training the coach added: “Let’s not think about training, I’ll give you that tomorrow. Let’s train intensely, then I’ll take care of the choices”.

November 23, 2021 (change November 23, 2021 | 16:31)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 17 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“We wanted to end with a great match but we didn’t succeed. A match decided by a Euro goal.”

2 weeks ago

EXCLUSIVE TJ – Roberto Ripa: “Juve, renews Bernardeschi. I hope Vlahovic stays in Florence until June. On tomorrow’s match … “

3 weeks ago

I have it with … Donnarumma is not very serene: the transfer to PSG has taken away certainties. And what bad words about Navas | First page

1 week ago

The golden year of Italian sport continues: the Azzurri also win the European American football championship. It hadn’t happened for 34 years

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button