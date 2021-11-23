Inter-Shakhtar: Inzaghi loads his team with two requests: “Let’s do this well, then …”

At the Pinetina Inter prepare the game against Shakhtar, fundamental in the way to qualify for the second round of Champions. The club has granted, as per tradition and by will UEFA, to attend 15 minutes of the afternoon session. Inzaghi gave directions to the team. He asked his men to work intensely on ball possession and try to take advantage of opportunities.

One sentence, as reported by Skysport, said in particular to his squad: “If we do very well tomorrow then we can focus on the championship.” It is clear that if Inter win and Sheriff do not win against Real, the trip to Madrid would serve to define the first places in the group standings, but the qualification would be achieved. The coach has two doubts, one in defense between Bastoni and Dimarco: the central has trained and is in a group but has had a problem with his shoulder. Front two players for three shirts. None of Dzeko, Correa and Lautaro are at their best. The Bosnian should be there from the first minute and then the two Argentines will play a jersey.