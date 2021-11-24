Inter-Shakhtar: Sky, Mediaset or Amazon, where to see it on TV and streaming

On the fifth day of the Champions League group, the Nerazzurri face De Zerbi’s team, last in group F. Inzaghi aims to reach the qualification

Only one point, collected against Inter in Ukraine in the first leg. The spoils of the first experience in the Champions League for De Zerbi are insufficient but for the former Sassuolo coach the Europa League hypothesis is still alive: two victories are needed, but it may not be enough. In the league, Shakhtar are first in the standings, paired with Dynamo Kiev, in the middle of the season.

How Inter arrive – The victory over Napoli was fundamental to shorten the top. The Nerazzurri have recovered three points from both the Azzurri and Milan, a certainly profitable weekend. In the Champions League, with a win and a stop by the Sheriff from Real Madrid, Inter would snatch the pass for the second round, a goal not reached in the previous two seasons with Conte at the helm. Inzaghi evaluates the injured Barella, Correa and Lautaro, stomping Edin Dzeko.

Where to see Inter-Shakhtar – Inter-Shakhtar will be broadcast on Sky, channel 201 (Sky Sport 1), Sky Sport 4K (213 of the satellite), Sky Sport (252 of the satellite) and streaming on Infinity +, Now TV and Timvision. The direct text of the meeting will be available on gazzetta.it.

