Inter, shot at Vidal’s home: jewels and an off-road vehicle stolen

It happened on the evening of the derby in the villa on the outskirts of Como already targeted in 2008 when Adriano lived there. The attempt to take the Ferrari away failed

Gold, jewels and even an off-road vehicle: the thieves robbed Arturo Vidal’s villa in the Villaggio del Sole on the residential hill of San Fermo, just outside Como. The news has leaked now, but the theft took place on 7 November last, while Vidal was at San Siro for the Milan Inter derby and the thieves went into action right at the time of the match, between 8.45pm and 9.15pm.

The loot – In the courtyard Vidal has a Ferrari 448 Spider, a black Brabus Amg G700, a Mercedes off-road vehicle worth 400 thousand euros, a Volvo XC90, the new light green Panda 4×4, and an old Panda that Vidal posted in a video. According to the newspaper, the thieves tried to take away the Ferrari too, but they didn’t make it, so they opted for the Mercedes off-road vehicle which they managed to steal instead. They also smashed the glass, turned the house upside down and took away gold and jewels as well. The loot would be particularly large. The Rebbio carabinieri who intervened receiving the report from the player and are working on the wave of thefts that has been hitting the residential area for a few weeks.

Previous – The theft took place in the same villa inhabited by Adriano, victim of another assault in 2008: on that occasion the safe and clothes were stolen. And it is not the first time that Vidal has been a victim of thieves, already in 2014 on his return home he found the apartment burglarized and the safe open: 60 thousand euros in cash and jewels for a value of about 90 thousand euros disappeared.

November 28, 2021 (change November 28, 2021 | 10:47)

