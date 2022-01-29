Inter, shot for Scamacca: three winning weapons to mock Milan and Dortmund

The Nerazzurri are serious about the 23-year-old Sassuolo striker: the situation and the details of the possible agreement

The candidacy of Gianluca Scamacca for the role of Inter center forward of the future. The Sassuolo striker is the Nerazzurri’s great goal in view of the summer market to reinforce the advanced department. A mutual interest, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport: “Gianluca Scamacca’s desire for Inter is great, and this is quite evident.”

Inter are ahead of their rivals, Milan and Borussia Dortmund, but it will be necessary to please Sassuolo in order to reach the striker born in 1999.

“The next Nerazzurri market will in any case have to close in profit and the spending possibilities of CEO Marotta and ds Ausilio will depend on any summer sales. lower the price: not only Pinamonti, a natural substitute for Scamacca, but also the baby defender Pirola, now on loan at Monza “.

The negotiations are sparked by Scamacca’s desire to move to Milan and wear the Nerazzurri shirt. A choice linked to multiple reasons, ranging from the top contract to the possibility of working alongside Edin Dzeko:

“Gianluca prefers Inter as his next career step also for the complete package that the Nerazzurri can offer him: not just an engagement that can reach the 2.5 million to go up, but also for the possibility of studying at the chair of Edin Dzeko. There is no better teacher of the art of the center forward than the Bosnian himself, ready to fire the last shots of his career: his contract will expire until 2023, when he will be 37 years old. A season of diarchy between the two strikers could help Gianluca to grow further. Help would then also come from “Inzaghi system” which would guarantee him several chances per game. In short, pushing today to get to Inter tomorrow means for Gianluca to stay in the same beloved boat, Serie A, but with the wind pushing hard behind him. “

With Juve having decided to sink the blow for Vlahovic, the competition for Scamacca leads to Milan and Borussia Dortmund. But the request for 40 million scares the ‘Devil’, while the transfer to Germany does not whet the imagination of the attacker, who would like to stay in Italy to stay as close as possible to Mancini’s radar, in a national key.

Inter advance and work behind the scenes to reach Scamacca in the summer. The Sassuolo player is the great goal in view of next season, to reinforce an already well-matched advanced department with the various Correa, Dzeko, Lautaro and Sanchez, in addition to the latest arrival Caicedo, who will say goodbye at the end of the season.

January 29, 2022 (change January 29, 2022 | 08:02)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link