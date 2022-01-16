Inter, ‘snatching’ Dybala from Juventus: Marotta’s announcement arrives

The words of Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta before the match against Atalanta valid for the twenty-second day of Serie A

After the victory of the Super Cup, L’Inter he certainly has no intention of stopping. Soon in Bergamo, against the fearsome Atalanta of the former Gasperini, the Nerazzurri of mister Inzaghi they will go in search of the ninth consecutive victory in the championship which would allow them to extend to +4 sul Milan committed tomorrow against Spezia.

Before the meeting, Inter CEO Giuseppe spoke to ‘Dazn’ Marotta: “The victory of the Super Cup was an immense joy for everyone, but now we need to archive the new trophy for tonight’s match that we really care about. This is the strength we must have. Controversy Sanchez? We know his way of communicating well, but the important thing is that he responds on the pitch to what the coach asks him and according to the needs of the team “.

Inter transfer market, Marotta: “Dybala? Beware of opportunities, but we are full ahead. Agreement reached for renewal “

Of course, Marotta was also asked to Dybala, with the rumors of an offer from Inter that are becoming more and more insistent for the Argentine expiring with the Juventus and of which the Inter CEO is a great admirer: “When a player of Dybala’s caliber approaches the junction, it is normal that he is then approached by other clubs. But we have four forwards, all of them very strong, so I would say that we are okay. As a company we are attentive to what are the market opportunities, with the ambition to keep the bar very high. However, I repeat: at the moment we are satisfied with our strikers, we owe them respect ”.

“Has the club’s appeal increased? The final of Europa League, lo Scudetto and the Super Cup are a great calling card for foreign players, we need this to raise the level of the team which is already very high “.

In closing, Marotta confirms that he has reached an agreement (ditto Ausilio and Baccin, ed) with Zhang for the renewal: “We have no agents, an understanding and a glance are enough. I can say that we have reached an agreement. We are in one of the best clubs in the world, so better than that “.

