Inter sold to the Pif Fund for a billion dollars: The announcement in the coming days

The sensational indiscretion gives for certain the agreement with Suning: “The main reason is the financial problems. Inter will become the richest team in the world “

A sensational news shakes the final of 2021: the Pif Fund is ready to buy Inter from the Zhang family. Suning will leave the majority stakes to the Saudi Fund ready to split one billion euros to take over the Nerazzurri club. Everything will materialize already in the next few days when the legal procedures will be concluded by reaching the Milanese headquarters of the company. It was to reveal it the International Business Times, an authoritative online newspaper based in New York which also highlighted several details.

A bolt from the blue that comes a few hours after another news that had already raised the Nerazzurri souls, with the president of Suning, Zhang Jindong who had announced the stabilization of the debt and the slow but progressive exit from the most difficult financial period in absolute. Which also means the potential exit by Inter itself from the current economic impasse of self-financing to the bitter end. And now, the ‘bomb’ of a sale practically already agreed in detail.

Not an absolute novelty, given that the Fund had already been approached several times to the Nerazzurri who have always denied. However, IBTimes explains that “an announcement will be made in the coming days, with the Nerazzurri expected to be signed for an astonishing $ 1 billion (around € 900 million) with PIF being the Club’s largest shareholder. PIF is one of the largest sovereign wealth funds with approximately $ 400 billion under management and investments across 13 sectors“.”The main reason behind the sale of the team is its financial difficulty – continues the newspaper – Chinese owners, the Suning Holdings group which acquired the football club in June 2016, are known to be actively looking for an investor to join them from 2019 to absorb some of the pressure.“.

A pressure that Pif could withstand without any difficulty by relaunching the Nerazzurri’s ambitions at an economic level, forgetting the sacrifices made – and listed in detail by IBTimes – by letting go of champions of the caliber of Hakimi and Lukaku, without forgetting Antonio Conte: “The Saudi takeover of the Nerazzurri, one of the most prestigious clubs in the world, marks the second major football club acquisition of the PIF after Newcastle United (Premier League) which was completed in October 2021 ″.

But there would be more, because with the entry of Pif, Inter would become the richest club in the world: “Simply put, PIF is leveraging its massive liquidity generated by oil revenues, to diversify the Saudi economy away from hydrocarbons and invest in sports, tourism and entertainment, among others. This would have been unthinkable before Crown Prince MBS took over in 2017 and once this acquisition goes public, Inter will become the richest team in the world“