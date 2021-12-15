Inter, special jersey for the Super Cup: choir of fans on the chest of the players

The songs proposed by Socios.com are ‘There is only Inter’, ‘Olè Inter’ and ‘Always and only Forza Inter’. The winning choice will be revealed on December 22nd.

Inter and Socios.com they will honor the unique passion of the fans For the first time ever, the Nerazzurri put their voice literally on chest of the players. On the occasion of the match of Italian Super Cup against Juventus, Socios.com will in fact replace the “$ INTER Fan Token” logo on the front of the shirt with the favorite song of the fans, exactly as it sounds at the stadium.

The Milanese club and Socios.com have captured the sound waves produced by the crowd at San Siro as they sing the most iconic Inter songs and will give $ INTER Fan Token holders the chance to choose which of these songs they want to see on the shirt. match against Juventus through a survey, which will be available on the Socios.com app until December 19th. Fans holding at least one (1) $ INTER token will be able to vote. The songs proposed are ‘There is only Inter’, ‘Olè Inter’ and ‘Always and only Forza Inter’. The winning choice will be revealed on December 22nd.

“This survey not only gives fans the opportunity to make a decision on the official kit, the club’s most iconic symbol, but also gives them unprecedented visibility during one of the most important matches of the season. This embodies the essence of the Socios project. .com and therefore we could not be more enthusiastic “, the words of Karim Virani, commercial director of Socios.com.

December 15, 2021 (change December 15, 2021 | 18:27)

