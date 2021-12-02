Inter-Spezia 2-0, the report cards: Dumfries grows. Lautaro Martinez perky and rigorist

Inter 2-0 Spezia

INTER

Handanovic 6.5 – He has very little to do against Spezia, but when called into question he answers absolutely present. Like at the end of the first half on Amian’s header

D’Ambrosio 6 – Attentive, punctual, always present on both sides of the field. Participates in the action of Gagliardini’s goal, closes those few times in which he is called into question in defense

Skriniar 6.5 – I agree that the Spezia up front is very little. But even as a central pivot of the three-man defense he gets along as often happens great

Dimarco 6.5 – The Spezia in the defensive phase does not put him in particular difficulty. And also for this reason he shows the best things as often happens in the offensive phase

Dumfries 6.5 – Owner due to Darmian’s injury, he takes a while to fuel up but as the minutes go by he grows in terms of condition and impact on the match. Good news for the continuation of the season

Pennants 7 – The luck of every coach. To have it, of midfielders who when called into question respond like this. The goal that opens the dance, but also a lot of intensity and assistance in the maneuver. In both phases. From 87 ‘Vidal sv

Brozovic 6 – As always important in the Nerazzurri game economy. Even if the one against Spezia is not the most sparkling performance of his season. But that’s enough. From 88 ‘Vecino sv.

Calhanoglu 7 – The San Siro choir at the time of its release underlines its excellent performance. It runs, shortens, invents, but in recent weeks it is certainly not new. From 69 ‘ Senses 6 – Another small step towards the best condition. Puts important minutes in the legs

Perisic 6 – Half a vote less than the average of his teammates just because he had used us very well lately. However, his remains a good performance

Correa 6.5 – He does not score despite the many opportunities created. But his presence puts Thiago Motta’s defense in constant difficulty. The hit crossbar is still shaking. From 74 ‘ Sanchez 6 – He has an extraordinary desire to play and to record. When the game is practically closed, he has little way of doing it.

Lautaro 7 – Toro in a sparkling version. Not only for the goal scored on the penalty obtained. Many things, many plays, many exchanges, many shots. The bad moment of form is now behind us. From 73 ‘ Dzeko 6 – A few minutes, good to keep the conditions high in view of the rush until Christmas.

Simone Inzaghi 7 – Has various training problems, including injuries and the need for turnover. But his Inter is now a real team and the clear success on Spezia is proof of this

SPICE

Provedel 7 – If Spezia does not suffer an embarkation it is above all thanks to his extreme defender, a game as a protagonist for him. Great saves in the first half, miraculous in the second half on Calhanoglu.

Amian 6 – In slight difficulty on the overlaps of Dimarco, however, he manages to put a brake on Perisic. In the end of the first half he manages to worry Handanovic, the Slovenian denies him the joy of the goal. From 46 ‘Ferrer 5.5 – So much effort, Perisic’s races put him in great difficulty.

Hristov 5 – He grits his teeth, tries to stay focused during the Nerazzurri’s attacks but against Correa it’s not easy. He is often skipped by the Argentine, a match of suffering.

Erlic 5 – Leading the Spezia defense in the San Siro match is not easy, especially if you have Lautaro Martinez in front of you. Often cut by the Argentine, the heel deceives him on the first goal then appears very light and not very decisive.

Kiwior 5.5 – He had saved a goal practically made by Correa in the first half, not bad as a Serie A debut but a convict arm ruins his performance: a penalty and a doubling from Martinez.

It bears 5.5 – He remains blocked for the entire course of the first half in his area of ​​the field, his main characteristic is that of the overlap. Suffers against Dumfries. From 46 ‘Sticks 6 – He has a good impact with the challenge, he misses very little on the left.

Kovalenko 5 – A corner kick for Amian’s header, the rest is never seen. Strangely inaccurate in his suggestions, a complicated game for the Ukrainian. From 65 ‘Bourabia 5.5 – Enter a compromised game, he succeeds little.

Room 6 – He manages to snatch the pass, tries to act as a screen in front of Brozovic. He sacrifices himself a lot, tries to put a stop to the Croatian metronome and even comes out with his head held high. From 65 ‘Major 6 – It takes competitive verve, so many contrasts in the middle of the field.

Gyasi 5 – Sacrificed in the role of mezzala for him who is a pure winger, he clashes with Gagliardini and wins the physicality of the Nerazzurri. You never see a match too much in the shade.

Salcedo 5.5 – The only one who at least proves a conclusion, even if it is walled up. He tries to move in the offensive area but he has very few balls that can be played in this match. From 70 ‘Green 6 – Try to shake me it’s too late.

Manaj 6 – A special match for the Albanian, he plays against the team that made him debut and struggles throughout the match. It takes a lot of desire, also involved Handanovic in the final.

Thiago Motta 5.5 – Fields an unprecedented formation in the presence of the Italian champions, plays differently than usual and does not lack sacrifice. He concedes very little in the first half hour, perhaps Inter’s first goal lacked the courage necessary to become dangerous on Handanovic’s side.