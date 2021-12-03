Inter-Spezia, CDS slow motion: the penalty is there. Yellow makes Lautaro argue
All the slow motion episodes of the match analyzed by Corriere dello Sport today: Lautaro’s warning is discussed
It is enough for the Courier of the Sport the referee’s match direction Ghersini at San Siro last night, for Inter-Spezia. Grade 6 and the following judgment: “Something to review for Ghersini: not a very complicated game, to tell the truth, shadows from a technical and disciplinary point of view. On the episode of the match (the penalty awarded to Inter) it is certain, the VAR only has to confirm. He makes Lautaro discuss the mystery. No doubt about the penalty for Inter: Lautaro Martinez’s shot is intercepted by Kiwior’s very wide right arm, it is the player himself who realizes the mistake made. Even the disciplinary measure is right, it is a direct shot towards the goal.
There is something to review, as mentioned. Thiago Motta complains a lot about the yellow to Lautaro Martinez, on Erlic: there is no real violence, but it is also true that the Argentine starts from afar to hit the opponent (who takes his part to finish down ). If red had arrived, the VAR would not have intervened. And then: Dimarco’s kick to Salcedo, even if not voluntary (he wanted to kick the ball) would have been yellow; just before the warning of Manaj (on Dumfries), Çalhanoglu enters the same Manaj in a foul way, not sanctioned “, it is read.
(Source: Corriere dello Sport)
December 2, 2021 (change December 2, 2021 | 08:32)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED