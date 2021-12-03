Inter-Spezia, CDS slow motion: the penalty is there. Yellow makes Lautaro argue

It is enough for the Courier of the Sport the referee’s match direction Ghersini at San Siro last night, for Inter-Spezia. Grade 6 and the following judgment: “Something to review for Ghersini: not a very complicated game, to tell the truth, shadows from a technical and disciplinary point of view. On the episode of the match (the penalty awarded to Inter) it is certain, the VAR only has to confirm. He makes Lautaro discuss the mystery. No doubt about the penalty for Inter: Lautaro Martinez’s shot is intercepted by Kiwior’s very wide right arm, it is the player himself who realizes the mistake made. Even the disciplinary measure is right, it is a direct shot towards the goal.