Inter-Spezia, CM’s report cards: Calhanoglu is total. Handa, what a parade! | First page

Inter-Spezia 2-0, the report cards

INTER

Handanovic 7:

With a feline reflex he rejects Amian’s header aimed at the low corner and freezes Gagliardini’s momentary 1-0.

D’Ambrosio 6.5: Enter the action-goal construction chain by serving Lautaro with intelligence and quality. When Inzaghi calls, he always answers present. Nerazzurri soldier.

Skriniar 6.5: The security he shows in playing from central is amazing. He does not tax like de Vrij or Bastoni, but perhaps he reads the dangers better. It must be said that the Spezia is a not very convincing test.

Dimarco 6.5: The heel strike with which Perisic lights up in the penalty area is delicious, unfortunately the Croatian’s cross goes out without finding anyone ready to push him into the net. His dribbling quality is fundamental, he knows how to create superiority and as soon as he sees the goal, he kicks.

Dumfries 6: He takes the field with the right, focused and fearless approach. He exchanges with Calhanoglu and comes to the left-handed conclusion, but finds Provedel ready. Up and down the band with continuity, it reaches the bottom many times and also serves interesting balls. Good steps forward.

Pennants 7: He fits in with perfect timing and ends coldly to unlock the match and unhinge the tight shirts of Spezia.

(From 42 ‘st Vidal: sv)

Brozovic 6.5: Less drumming than usual, but always precise in the plays.

(From 42 ‘st Vecino: sv)

Calhanoglu 7: Man everywhere. Play simple, see corridors and recover lots of balls. Also good in preventive markings.

(From 24 ‘st Senses 6: Shoot a couple of times and jump right into the game)

Perisic 6.5: His presence on the field is a guarantee and also for this Inzaghi does not deprive himself of it. He doesn’t shine for incredible initiatives, but I’m on my way! Always what to do and how to do it. Touch the goal with a nice header.

Lautaro 7.5: At 26 ‘he crosses his right hand from the line, the ball is half a meter from the post. Send Gagliardini to goal with a visionary heel. In dribbling, he prepares the shot and earns the penalty kick which he transforms himself.

(From 29 ‘st Dzeko: sv)

Correa 6: The first thrill for Speòzia comes from his right around the edge, but after the exchange with Lautaro, the conclusion ends on the side. He is selfish when he prefers the conclusion to assistance for the freer Calhanoglu. Unlucky when between so many legs he loads the right foot well, but hits the crossbar.

(From 29 ‘st Sanchez 6: Of external neck it commits Provedel. He rewards the insertion of his teammates and it is his assist that Vidal is unable to exploit just a few steps from the goal).

Inzaghi 7: Inter takes the field with clear ideas and shows that they also know how to wait for the right moment to hurt, without getting caught up in useless hysteria.

SPICE

Provedel 7: Blameless on the two Nerazzurri goals, he avoided the worst with many well-made interventions, in particular on Calhanoglu, who was already screaming with joy.

Amian 5.5: In attacking projection, he hits the ball well on corner action but finds a great Handanovic to say no. For the rest, it shows little.

(From the 1st st Ferrer 5: He does not combine much more than his partner. On the contrary…)

Erlic 6: Walls somehow D’Ambrosio, ready to finish at the net from two steps. He holds a beat, but the Nerazzurri come to him from all sides.

Hristov 5: He reads Gagliardini’s entry late and is unable to oppose it. With his arm wide on Lautaro’s shot, he provokes the penalty kick that closes the score.

Kiwior 5.5: Providential sliding intervention on the conclusion of Correa, direct on goal. But zero initiatives balls and feet.

Kovalenko 5: On the side of Perisic and Dimarco, he never breaks through and stays very low.

(From the 20 ‘st Major 6: Try to get in the rhythm but at the moment of his entry Inter are now playing very lightly).

Room 5: At the heart of his team’s engine, as a director, but he hardly ever touches the ball.

(From the 20 ‘st Bourabia 5.5: Little time available, no fuel)

Bear 5: He only cares about defending and never offers an interesting outlet for his parents’ maneuver.

(From the 1st st 5.5 sticks: Thiago Motta sends him out, hoping for some good descents on his part. Disappointing).

Salcedo 5: The return from ex to San Siro is anything but a success. It takes no initiative and practically never stings.

(From 24 ‘st Green 6: Enter with good leg, aim the man and send some good balls to the center of the area.

Manaj 6: He stubbornly slams Skriniar, a game that never pays off in the long run.

Gyasi 5.5: At a small trot, with a banal gait. It never puts Dumfries in trouble.

Thiago Motta 5: Submissive spice, with few ideas in possession.