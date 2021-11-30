Sports

Inter-Spezia, Inzaghi’s temptation. De Vrij points to Rome. Darmian and Ranocchia …

The Nerazzurri coach could implement a massive turnover in view of the match against Thiago Motta’s team

A longer stop was feared, instead Matteo Darmian will be able to return to Simone’s disposal Inzaghi ahead of schedule. No stretching for the player, the instrumental examinations to which the outside was subjected instead showed a muscle strain in the anterior rectus of the left thigh. As the Gazzetta dello Sport points out, there will be no key double cross between Italy and Europe, Saturday at the Olimpico against Mou’s Roma and the following Tuesday at the Bernabeu against Real Madrid.

“Inter are aiming to find him in Salerno on December 17 and for that same date there is the same hope of finding Andrea Ranocchia as well. For De Vrij, however, with a bit of optimism, we can hope for the match against the Giallorossi . In any case, tomorrow the turnover operation will continue against Spezia. Simone Inzaghi’s temptation is to use Joaquin Correa for the second time in a row from the first minute. Lautaro should be next to him at San Siro, while for Dzeko it is probable a well deserved rest “.

November 30, 2021

