Inter-Spezia: the official formations

Inter-Spezia: where to see it on TV?

Live Inter-Spezia TV will be broadcast on Dazn. The live broadcast will start on Wednesday 1 December at 6.30pm.

We also remind you that the Inter-Spezia match will be visible on Smart TVs latest generation compatible and, again via app, on all televisions connected to the TIMVISION BOX, to a PlayStation 4/5 or Xbox console (One, One S, One X, Series X, Series S) or to an Amazon Fire TV device Stick or Google Chromecast.