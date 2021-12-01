Sports

Inter-Spezia: the official formations

After the first 4 advances of this midweek round valid for the 15th day of Fantasy Football and Serie A, space for another four games that will enrich this Wednesday of the championship. At 18.30 Inter and Spezia will come down at San Siro. In the Nerazzurri surprise out Bastoni: the Nerazzurri defender has been suffering from a gastroenteritis in the last few hours and will not even be on the bench. These are the official formations:

INTER – Handanovic; Skriniar, D’Ambrosio, Dimarco; Dumfries, Gagliardini, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Lautaro, Correa.

SPICE – Provedel; Amian, Erlic, Hristov, Kiwior; Sala, Kovalenko, Reca; Salcedo, Manaj, Gyasi.

* Bastoni will not take the field due to a last-minute gastroenteritis: the defender will not even be on the bench.

Inter-Spezia: where to see it on TV?

Live Inter-Spezia TV will be broadcast on Dazn. The live broadcast will start on Wednesday 1 December at 6.30pm.

We also remind you that the Inter-Spezia match will be visible on Smart TVs latest generation compatible and, again via app, on all televisions connected to the TIMVISION BOX, to a PlayStation 4/5 or Xbox console (One, One S, One X, Series X, Series S) or to an Amazon Fire TV device Stick or Google Chromecast.

