Inter steamroller shines at the top thanks to Inzaghi. Only one issue to be addressed

The analysis of Fcinter1908.it on what was seen last night at the Meazza in Inter-Cagliari

It was even easier than expected. Because the ranking could suggest a match on velvet for Inter, but the pitfalls in the league are always around the corner and the Nerazzurri fans know this well. For this reason, until at least the 2-0 goal in Inter-Cagliari, the profile was very low, despite yet another level test produced by the team. The qualities of the game of Inzaghi’s men are no longer news. The maneuver flows smoothly like a torrent that flows into the sea of ​​victories that catapulted Inter to the top of the standings. There is still a long way to go, but by now at the halfway point everyone has well imprinted in mind what the hierarchy of our championship is.

The poker trimmed at Cagliari is even more important than it seems. In viale della Liberazione they had probably budgeted for the possibility of grabbing the first place between now and Christmas, but not now. Napoli and Milan had given signs of failure, in a week they will clash at San Siro and at least one of the two will inevitably leave something on the plate. They will come back to the direct match, having slipped on the classic banana peel represented by a turn that shouldn’t have altered the balance. It will be essential to continue in the furrow dug so far, to move to a safe distance in view of a January to be faced with a knife between the teeth. Inter have proven to be more than reliable, they have never missed a match so far and this is certainly thanks to their coach.

The only question to be resolved, even with some urgency, remains the hierarchy of penalty takers. Lautaro’s self-denial is not in question, unfortunately the same cannot be said about his aim from the spot. Calhanoglu has given greater guarantees and, also by virtue of the great moment of confidence he is experiencing, he deserves to overtake his teammate. The good of the team comes first and in other games the margins of error will be much narrower. The issue must be addressed with absolute tranquility, but quickly, to avoid embarrassment in delicate moments. Some things can’t be handled on the fly. Inzaghi has the personality to take on this kind of responsibility.

December 13, 2021 (change December 13, 2021 | 08:01)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link