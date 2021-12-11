Inter still thinks of Nandez: the clause and the pressure on Cagliari, what happens in January | First page

There is always Nahitan Nandez in Inter’s thoughts. Which to strengthen the midfield he follows carefully Frattesi, which is very popular but does not exclude the Uruguayan, one that Marotta has been following for some time. There won’t be tomorrow night El Leon, stopped by a discomfort in the right thigh flexors. Mazzarri on his return to San Siro will not have him available. But Nandez could soon review the Scala of football.

Yes, because Inter did not give up on the idea of ​​adding him to Inzaghi’s squad. Cagliari continues to resist, but the player continues at the same time to ask for the sale. A few weeks ago his agent, Pablo Bentancur, admitted that President Giulini “has promised me and the player to do everything possible to get him to leave in the January transfer market. The president has given us his word, there is a clause but he said he will lower the price and let him go “. Here, the clause.



Cagliari paid Nandez just over two and a half years ago 17 million euros to take him to Sardinia, and in his contract (expiring in 2024) he inserted a 36 million release clause. Now, these post Covid figures are not replicable, and in fact a discount is sure. But the inter must be careful, because the player is also followed by Naples and from Tottenham by Conte. In January, however, the Nerazzurri can return to the game, because a footballer with the characteristics of the Uruguayan would do well. He could play both as a right winger and as a midfielder, in Inzaghi’s 3-5-2. Meanwhile, tomorrow they will not find him in front of him. Who knows if they will leave him a parking space at San Siro.