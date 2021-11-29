Inter: stop for Ranocchia and Darmian, Inzaghi hopes to recover De Vrij soon | News

L’Inter announced this morning with an official note the outcome of the instrumental tests they underwent Andrea Ranocchia and Matteo Darmian at the Humanitas clinic in Rozzano: “Per Darmian – reads the press release – muscle strain in the anterior rectum of the left thigh. For Andrea Ranocchia muscle resentment in the adductor brevis of the right thigh. The conditions of the two Nerazzurri will be reassessed in a few days. “For both of them there will be a stop of at least 15 days (for Darmian there was actually the fear that it could be something much more serious): at this point it becomes important for Simone Inzaghi be able to recover De Vrij in view of the double engagement with Rome and Real Madrid which will follow the match on Wednesday evening against Spezia.

Having said that the conditions of the two players will be reassessed in the coming days, in addition to excluding their presence against Spezia and against Roma, it seems very difficult to think of them recovered for the Champions League match against Real next week. Two weeks of stop are the minimum horizon on which we need to think, even if we certainly cannot exclude a further slippage given the delicacy of the muscle compartments involved. It goes without saying that although there is no lack of alternatives (Marco’s as a third central defense, D’Ambrosio ditto or external right as an alternative to Dumfries) Simone Inzaghi can only hope for a return shortly of De Vrij who after his injury with the Netherlands has always worked apart. These first days of the week, excluding his return with Spezia, will be important to understand if he can re-join the group with Roma (there is a cautious optimism in this regard) or if instead it will be necessary to wait for the European away match in Madrid. Both Vidal and Sanchez are ready to return on Wednesday.