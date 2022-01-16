Inter stopped in Bergamo: only 0-0 against Atalanta in full emergency, Milan can overtake them to the top | First page

At the end. There 22nd matchday of Serie A Sunday closed with the main course, waiting for the three postponements on Monday: at 20.45 at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo it ends 0-0 between theAtalanta by Gian Piero Gasperini, conditioned by numerous positivity to Covid, andInter by Simone Inzaghi, in what is a real championship challenge. The Nerazzurri from Milan, returning from winning their sixth Italian Super Cup against Juventus and eight victories in a row in the league, stop in the difficult Bergamo away match and, on the way to the second title in a row and the second star, they risk being surpassed in the standings by Milan. busy tomorrow afternoon at San Siro against Spezia, while they remain at +8 on Atalanta, which had to do without 5 players, positive for Covid. In the first fraction Dzeko’s header was just out, Musso’s miracle on Sanchez, on the second occasion for Pessina and double chance again for the Bosnian from Inter, foot and head. In the final Bergamo close to victory with Pasalic and Muriel, but do not break through.

