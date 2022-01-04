Inter strong on Bremer, agreement with Cairo: “De Vrij, Raiola gave assurances”

The Onana deal is practically closed, now the Inter management is working to fix another department in view of next season: the defensive one. The goal at zero is now Matthias Ginter, but the Nerazzurri have no intention of stopping there. In fact, Calciomercato.com explains: “Beyond what will be the answer that Ginter will give to Inter, there is a name that remains at the top of the Nerazzurri’s priorities and that will not be relegated for any reason, that of Gleison Bremer .

The Brazilian defender is the number one goal for the defense of the future, Ausilio and Marotta’s favorite to replace the increasingly likely starter, Stefan de Vrij. There is also Milan’s interest in Bremer, but the Nerazzurri have moved with a wide advantage over all the competitors, finding a draft agreement with the player’s entourage and with Cairo, who also had the opportunity to talk about it personally with Marotta in their Milan offices. If the one between Bremer and Inter is not an announced marriage, we are close to it, but obviously for the Nerazzurri it will be necessary to give up before de Vrij and on this they have received ample reassurances from Raiola“.