Inter, Suning firmly at the helm. No madness, but the future gives hope

Reassuring words, new perspectives and a guarantee of continuity. Thanks to the intervention of the Nerazzurri president Steven Zhang at the last shareholders’ meeting, the future of Inter has returned to be dyed pink, also thanks to a global scenario – the political one on the US-China axis – which promises to restore the current properties greater capacity for action and maneuver in terms of investments. Talking about a relaunch may perhaps risk being misleading, because the path towards the end of the crisis generated by the pandemic is still long, but the exit of the tunnel is close and the Nerazzurri owner intends to continue the project in the name of continuity. Excluding the monstre red recorded in the last financial year, with a record deficit of 246 million, the decisive and painful interventions in recent months have given results that allow us to look to tomorrow with optimism, both at a sporting level and at a corporate level.

CONSTANT COMMITMENT – To tell the truth, Suning’s commitment has never failed. With the arrival of the new Chinese ownership, in 2016 Inter took flight thanks to an unprecedented outlay in the history of local football clubs. The Chinese giant threw himself headlong into the life of the club with a large-scale investment that included the purchase of shares, capital injections, loans and commercial contracts. Translated into a nutshell, there is talk of an investment of seven hundred million in the first three and a half years of management alone, ie from 2016 to 2019. No other club owner in Serie A has ever invested a similar amount in the first three years. The abundant Chinese resources and the generosity of investments allowed Inter to quickly become the main antagonist to Juventus, to the point of stealing the throne from the Bianconeri last season after nine years of Juventus monopoly. Suning not only took charge of the purchase of the old shares of Tohir and Moratti for a value of 128 million, but also proceeded to a substantial capital increase of 142 million, essential to restore the club’s equity balance. The next step was to secure the accounts and inject useful funds for the purchasing campaigns, those which have culminated in the last three years with the arrival of big players such as Lautaro, Barella, Lukaku and Hakimi.

SLOW SHOOTING – Then came the pandemic, the resulting global economic crisis and the Chinese government’s tightening of foreign investment. One shot after another. But the millions collected from the disposals of Lukaku and Hakimi combined with the Oaktree loan gave the first, strong impetus towards the exit from the crisis. The asset revaluation operation was also fundamental, thanks to which the club will be able to face the future with greater serenity at least from a financial point of view, without having to resort to further interventions by the owners. Another vital impulse came from the upward contracts for sponsorships (from Socios to Zytara) for a total of about 100 million spread up to 2025. All maneuvers that allow Suning to guarantee the necessary financial resources to look to the future with optimism, in business continuity perspective.

Continuity – Now it is essential to move towards cost reduction. The mantra these days is “financial sustainability”, which is the guideline for a bit of all the big European clubs: Inter’s goal is to reduce costs, without prejudice to maintaining the level of competitiveness achieved. As proof of this, in the last four months heavy renewals have been made (those of Bastoni, Barella and Lautaro) which will weigh in the company coffers for 120 million gross, certifying beyond any reasonable doubt the will of the property to continue investing. Winning the Scudetto six months ago, in the midst of the storm generated by the crisis, rewarded the efforts of the owners. The summer sacrifices, however necessary, did not cause the downsizing that many fans feared. News of the last few hours, Inter will have the honor of being the only club present at the Italian Sports Day organized on November 23rd in the Italian Pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai. The Nerazzurri have been invited as Italian Champions and will display the 20-21 Scudetto cup, while the Corporate CEO Alessandro Antonello will speak during the day dedicated to the excellence of Italian sport.

November 19, 2021 (change November 19, 2021 | 20:57)

