Inter takes him away from Milan

Possible changes in midfield for Inter who are looking to Spain for an important reinforcement. The exchange that could cut Milan out

Quadrature and balance, combined with quality and quantity are the founding components of the midfield of the‘Inter set up by Simone Inzaghi. The Nerazzurri coach was able to make the most of Conte’s pre-existing work, also raising the qualitative figure of the maneuver and also involving some second choices, despite having a very specific backbone in the starting trio.

However, the next transfer market window, now upon us, could bring an extra weapon to the San Siro for Inzaghi right in the middle, taking advantage of a player expiring in June 2022 and not central to the project like Matias Vecino.

Transfer market Inter, from Spain exchange Vecino-Carvalho that cuts Milan out

From Spain, in fact, the portal ‘ElGoldigital.com’, underline how William Carvalho has long been on the list of starters of the Real Betis. Although Pilgrims is also using it, the Lusitanian player will not renew himself as he does not fall within the plans of the verdiblanco club. For the Portuguese’s services, Suning’s Inter team is indicated as the interested team, which is looking for a replacement for Matias Vecino, who will not extend his contract with the Nerazzurri, and without an early farewell he will be destined to leave at no cost in the summer.

The Iberian portal highlights how an exchange operation between the Uruguayan and Carvalho could be staged, which was also very popular with Milan. It would be enough for both parties to agree on the conditions for the players in question to reach the new destinations in January. There is in fact a difference in evaluation between the Portuguese and Vecino: the former is evaluated by Betis 15 million, while the Inter Milan only 8 with a difference of 7 million. The request may have amounted to 5 million plus Vecino’s card.

In case of no agreement, the Iberian club would already have plan B with Milan that it could lose Kessie. Real would think of an exchange between the Ivorian and William Carvalho, but in this case the difference in value between the two players would be unbridgeable.