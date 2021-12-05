Inter thanks Napoli: “Great collaboration and timely intervention on the occasion of the injury to our Pelamatti”
During the Napoli-Inter of the Primavera championship, in a tough game clash between the blue Costanzo and the Nerazzurro Pelamatti, the latter was left unconscious due to a fortuitous kick to the head.
Moments of fear that fortunately did not lead to serious consequences also thanks to the intervention of the Napoli medical staff that the Inter management wanted to thank through a press release:
“FC Internazionale Milano would like to thank all the health staff of SSC Napoli and in particular Doctor Angelo Gioffredi and the Health Manager Doctor Raffaele Canonico for the great collaboration and the timely intervention on the occasion of the injury occurred to Andrea Pelamatti, Nerazzurri player born in 2004, during the match valid for the 11th day of the TIMVision Primavera 1 championship at the Municipal Stadium of Cercola “.
