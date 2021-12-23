Inter, the beautiful symmetry of Inzaghi

And at the last of the year, with four points ahead of Milan, seven over Napoli and five more than the Inter-Scudetto, Inzaghi can celebrate Dumfries, his winning goal over Toro, and Dzeko, the author of the assist. , or the substitutes for Hakimi and Lukaku, the most significant difference – development of the game apart – of Conte’s team. The first asymmetrical championship is commanded by the more symmetrical formation that also manages to combine stability and a good number of solvers on an aesthetic level. Yesterday Inter were less beautiful and dominant than usual: they nevertheless reaffirmed the solidity of their defense. The top five in the standings are the ones that everyone had expected: the distribution of positions and the gap accumulated by Juve, less than twelve from the top, are surprising. In the last month Milan and Napoli have lost the most important players by injury and, with them, a lot of confidence and too many points: the bad luck with them was surgical. Napoli, in particular, has seen itself deprived of Osimhen, Koulibaly, Anguissa, Ruiz and Insigne: without four or five titularissimi you can solve it in the short distance, never on the average. It is the law of the technical values ​​of football. Other considerations: the level of the tournament is all in all poor; certain journalistic hyperbole, a vice and a mystification of reality. The fun comes from opening up the title race to more subjects. In other words, from the bad start of Juve. Vlahovic, Calhanoglu, Zapata, Ruiz, Osimhen, Berardi, Simeone, Candreva, Abraham, Immobile and Pedro the most decisive players, Dumfries, Gabbiadini and Kessie the actors of the moment. Inzaghi, Mihajlovic, Andreazzoli, Spalletti and Zanetti the technicians who did best in relation to the forces available. Genoa and Cagliari the most disappointing, Salernitana and Spezia the unlikely. Absolute protagonists of the first part of the tournament, the Var and some residual arbitration discretion.

The fault of Africa

CAF president Patrice Motsepe guarantees for everyone: «I will arrive in Cameroon on 7 January to see football. And I will be at the Olembé stadium on the 9th with my family to attend the opening match Cameroon-Burkina Faso. The Omicron variant is a great challenge ». I wholeheartedly wish the African players to be able to start and finish the tournament on a regular basis, while reiterating that in this period – much more complex than last summer in which the European Championship was played – the risk is very considerable. The event was certainly postponed. If serious complications arise, the FIFA president Infantino, the main inspirer of the African Cup in January, would have to resign with direct responsibility.

The Dybala dealer

I doubt that Maurizio Arrivabene was also angry with Paulo Dybala and Jorge Antun when on Tuesday he openly censored the lack of attachment to the shirt of some Juventus players “linked more to their agents”: Antun, more than a football agent, is a friend of the family , a person who was very close to the Dybala when the player’s father, then 14, died. After the bad experiences with Gonzalo Rebesa, Gustavo Mascardi (Pencil Hill) and Pierpaolo Triulzi, the Argentine playmaker has decided to trust the good Jorge, who in his life was a car dealer and is anything but a shark: not a case has not yet managed to obtain the renewal of Juventus’ highest technical value.

The agony of Christmas

A very good colleague, a personal friend for over forty years, Marco Montanari, has lost his 34-year-old son. An unbearable pain. The most ferocious and heartbreaking loss for any parent takes on an even more unacceptable dimension at Christmas time. There can be no consolation.