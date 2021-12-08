Inter, the Bernabeu curse continues. But Inzaghi has found an answer
The Nerazzurri fall 2-0 in front of Real Madrid and finish in second place in the group. But not everything is to be thrown away
Nothing to do for Inter, who lose 2-0 against Real Madrid and archive the dream of finishing in first place in Group D of the Champions League. The plays of the individual champions, specifically Kroos and Asensio, were decisive, as well as the enormous naivety of Barella, expelled in the second half for a reaction on Militao. For The Gazzetta dello Sport, however, not everything is to be thrown away: “Inter fall at the Bernabeu, the curse of a stadium continues in which the Inter fans have not won since 1967. Logical defeat, solar difference in values. Real Madrid has a terrifying team, not the “galacticos” of the beginning of the millennium, but higher level players, able to find the synthesis in any situation and to get out of any traffic jam with their heads held high.“.
“Inter held off. If Simone Inzaghi was looking for an answer on competitiveness in Europe, he had it and it was comforting. With so much luck in the draw, you could cross the top of the second round and enter the forbidden territory of the quarters, because let’s face it: what glitters in Italy, where Inter impresses for its dominance, in the presence of Real has become a bit opaque. […] The consolation of competitiveness remains at Inter. The difference compared to Real seemed clear, but not insurmountable, as long as you increase the aggressiveness and speed of the ball and be cooler and more precise when shooting, when you can afford to shoot.“.
December 8, 2021
