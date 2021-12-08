Inter, the Bernabeu curse continues. But Inzaghi has found an answer

Nothing to do for Inter, who lose 2-0 against Real Madrid and archive the dream of finishing in first place in Group D of the Champions League. The plays of the individual champions, specifically Kroos and Asensio, were decisive, as well as the enormous naivety of Barella, expelled in the second half for a reaction on Militao. For The Gazzetta dello Sport, however, not everything is to be thrown away: “Inter fall at the Bernabeu, the curse of a stadium continues in which the Inter fans have not won since 1967. Logical defeat, solar difference in values. Real Madrid has a terrifying team, not the “galacticos” of the beginning of the millennium, but higher level players, able to find the synthesis in any situation and to get out of any traffic jam with their heads held high.“.