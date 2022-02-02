Inter, the Champions list: there are Gosens and Caicedo, out of Kolarov | Champions League

Inter have announced the list of players available for the knockout phase of the Champions League. There are new purchases Caicedo And GosensSensi (who went to Sampdoria) and Kolarov leave.
THE PRESS – This is the note on the website: “The Nerazzurri journey in the 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League will restart on February 16 at the San Siro, in the first of the two rounds valid for the round of 16 that will see Simone Inzaghi’s players take on Liverpool.
As per regulation, FC Internazionale Milano has sent UEFA the list of players who will take part in the knockout phase of the competition. Here are the Nerazzurri included in List A:
1. Samir HANDANOVIC
2. Denzel DUMFRIES
5. Roberto GAGLIARDINI
6. Stefan DE VRIJ
7. Alexis SANCHEZ
8. Matias VECINO
9. Edin DZEKO
10. LAUTARO Martinez
13. Andrea RANOCCHIA
14. Ivan PERISIC
18. Robin GOSENS
19. Joaquin CORREA
20. Hakan CALHANOGLU
21. Alex CORDAZ
22. Arturo VIDAL
23. Nicolò BARELLA
32. Federico DIMARCO
33. Danilo D’AMBROSIO
36. Matteo DARMIAN
37. Milan SKRINIAR
77. Marcelo BROZOVIC
88. Felipe CAICEDO
95. Alessandro BASTONI
97. Ionut Andrei RADU