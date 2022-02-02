Inter, the Champions list: there are Gosens and Caicedo, out of Kolarov | Champions League

Inter have announced the list of players available for the knockout phase of the Champions League. There are new purchases Caicedo And GosensSensi (who went to Sampdoria) and Kolarov leave.

THE PRESS – This is the note on the website: “The Nerazzurri journey in the 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League will restart on February 16 at the San Siro, in the first of the two rounds valid for the round of 16 that will see Simone Inzaghi’s players take on Liverpool.

As per regulation, FC Internazionale Milano has sent UEFA the list of players who will take part in the knockout phase of the competition. Here are the Nerazzurri included in List A:

1. Samir HANDANOVIC

2. Denzel DUMFRIES

5. Roberto GAGLIARDINI

6. Stefan DE VRIJ

7. Alexis SANCHEZ

8. Matias VECINO

9. Edin DZEKO

10. LAUTARO Martinez

13. Andrea RANOCCHIA

14. Ivan PERISIC

18. Robin GOSENS

19. Joaquin CORREA

20. Hakan CALHANOGLU

21. Alex CORDAZ

22. Arturo VIDAL

23. Nicolò BARELLA

32. Federico DIMARCO

33. Danilo D’AMBROSIO

36. Matteo DARMIAN

37. Milan SKRINIAR

77. Marcelo BROZOVIC

88. Felipe CAICEDO

95. Alessandro BASTONI

97. Ionut Andrei RADU