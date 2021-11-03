Inter, the choices towards the Sheriff: two doubts for Inzaghi and the ‘kicker’ factor

Two training doubts about everyone in the house Inter towards tomorrow’s Champions League match against Sheriff. A decisive match for Simone Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri, for this reason “It would not be surprising if a double effort was requested at 8-9 elevenths” , ensures The Gazzetta dello Sport. Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko the certainties in attack, like Nicolò Barella and Marcelo Brozovic in the middle of the field. Stefan de Vrij is back in the middle of the defense, with Milan Skriniar on the center-right.

Then, here are the open ballots in the eleven of Inter for tomorrow. The rosy always talks about it: “The two roles in which, net of any injuries, there could be turnover are the left “arm” and the mezzala. Bastoni (the only one of the three behind not to rest between Empoli and Udinese) could give way to Dimarco, which is more difficult to find space for the whole range, where Perisic is flying and where Darmian will return on the right front. Vidal also undermines Calhanoglu, who would return on Sunday against his past. Thus Inzaghi could always have on the pitch one of the two “kickers”, called to beat corners and punishments to ignite the towers “, it is read.