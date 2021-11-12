Sports

Inter, the deadline for the renewal of Brozovic has been set. Here is the double threat on the market for the Nerazzurri | First page

Marcelo Brozovic is the lighthouse of the Nerazzurri midfield, from his feet all the best game plots are born. Indispensable for both Conte and Simone Inzaghi, the Croatian international has become one of the best performers of the role in the world. And, as such, it would like to be enhanced from an economic point of view: it aims to snatch a salary of around 6 million euros, the same as Lautaro’s. Inter from this ear does not seem to hear, the more the days pass, the more one has the feeling that the negotiation is very difficult.

DEADLINE NERAZZURRA- We are now inside or outside, there are no alternative solutions to try to define a contractual situation that expires next July. Inter are expecting to schedule a meeting with Brozovic’s father, with the specific desire to seek an agreement by the end of the year. Marotta has in mind to propose the same type of contract agreed with Barella, or to go up with a base of 4.5 million euros. Exactly 500,000 more than Marcelo’s current engagement that has been filtering for a few days with Atletico Madrid and PSG. A vis a vis is expected next week between the entourage of Brozovic and Ausilio which, at this point, could become decisive in one way or another.

