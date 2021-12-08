Inter, the decision on Nicolò Barella arrives and Zenga attacks him

Goodbye first place and nothing Stretcher in the first leg of the second round of Champions League. In Madrid, against the Real, the Nerazzurri have lost both the play-off for the head of the group and the blue midfielder in view of the next match. An avoidable expulsion, an ingenuity that cost the 24-year-old Sardinian dearly.

Inter, the provision on Barella

Not only, Stretcher also risks a disqualification in Champions and thus could also skip the second round of the second round. For the moment, however, it is the Nerazzurri club that has taken some measures: theInter, in fact, he decided to fine the future captain as required by the company’s regulations. The player’s apologies at the end of the match against real Madrid, they weren’t enough.

Inter, Inzaghi’s rebuke to Barella

A serious mistake that of Stretcher, as he stated himself Inzaghi at the end of the game: “He was wrong. He immediately apologized to his companions and the staff. Stretcher he had had the chance and was nervous about having it wrong.

His red influenced our game, also because I had just made the changes and we still had more than 30 minutes to play. Red right? There was a gesture of reaction, albeit very very slight. Stretcher touched the calf a Militao, however, according to the regulation, there is expulsion ”.

Inter, Walter Zenga attacks Barella

A great former Nerazzurri joined the criticism of Inzaghi. It is about Walter Zenga, former captain of the Italian champion club, who spoke to Inter TV and scolded Stretcher: “He had such a reaction in an absolutely normal match. I don’t think it was the mistake on the goal that he didn’t score that influenced him, it had been a while. I think it was for something else. But in Europe we need more attention.

The expulsion? I never intervene on these things. In Europe they always judge differently. The game was not nervous, the spirits had not been calmed before. Some things shouldn’t be done. Stretcher he must understand that to become a top player he must find the balance that does not lead to negativity for the team, even in the last minutes of a match “. TO Stretcher, after the tirade of ears, all that remains is to hope to play the second leg of the second round.

OMNISPORT