Inter, the gift under the tree: the vice-Barella instead of Vecino | First page

“Shopping in January? The team is already strong, competitive and complete Like this. The number is perfect, then the matter can change if one of our players who is playing less asks us to be sold“. The Christmas playlist that Beppe Marotta and (in this case) Piero Help they have been playing for some time, it indicates perfectly “All Inter wants for Christmas”: first of all do not lose the fundamental players, and from Viale della Liberazione they let it be known that in January no offers will be heard for their big players; por try to find advantageous solutions for those unhappy players because they are finding little space and replace them with possibly younger boys and, therefore, less onerous from a wage point of view.

VECINO AND THE VICE-STRETCHER – The only one to have exposed himself in the press, so far, was Matias Vecino who from Uruguay made it known that the time allowed by Simone Inzaghi is not enough. Behind him, but with a less loud voice, there are Stefano Sensi and Arturo Vidal, but, especially for the Chilean, the contractual status makes them difficult to place. Basically, if Vecino were to leave, what would be missing in pink would be a natural substitute for Nicolò Barella and, consequently, a reinforcement with characteristics more similar to the Italian midfielder will be sought on the market.

IDEA NANDEZ – Everything, therefore, depends on Vecino. And it is not excluded that the substitute may even arrive in an exchange transaction. There is only one name that has already promised itself to the Nerazzurri since this summer and continues to wait for the final call with prefix 02 (the Milan area code). It is about Naithan Nandez, that if necessary a Cagliari it is also suitable for outdoor use, but whose characteristics fully reflect the role of Barella. The Uruguayan wants to say goodbye in January and will not wait for Inter for life. For a “heavenly” puzzle to be discarded as soon as possible. Inzaghi waits and in the meantime rejoices.