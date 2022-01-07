Inter, the Ginter track cools down. Luiz Felipe advances: the point | First page

With the start of the new season, Inter will free a couple of boxes in defense and for this reason the Nerazzurri are working on some profile that can complete the department. In the last few hours to the Nerazzurri Matthias Ginter was approached with insistence, the German defender has long been on the management’s notebook and will also free himself from Borussia Mönchengladbach, the latter factor on which Marotta has always been very careful.

But if in the last few hours the deal seemed to be running on the right track, to date, however, there is a slowdown in Inter, which is not willing to accommodate the economic demands of the player. The Nerazzurri consider Ginter a good player, but not a top in the role and for this reason they would not want to go beyond the 3 million salary, also because the renewal of Skriniar will soon be negotiated and it is important not to break certain balances. This is why the name to be taken into greater consideration is that of the Lazio defender, Lui Felipe, also expiring next June and with a much more affordable engagement. For the biancocelesti there are also the good relations of Simone Inzaghi, who considers the Brazilian a player with good room for improvement.