Inter, the latest towards Liverpool: Bastoni is there, Vidal in place of Barella. For Inzaghi there remains only a doubt | First page

“Our club and our fans deserve to play these matches. It will be very difficult but we will play it with our weapons.“. The coach of InterSimone Inzaghipresented tomorrow night’s match at San Siro at a press conference (kick-off at 21) which will see the Nerazzurri face the Liverpool for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League. And what weapons will be able to counter Salah, Mané, Van Dijk and his companions? Only tomorrow morning, during the last refinement, the intersita coach will dissolve all doubts about the starting line-up, but to outline the 11 who will challenge the Reds there is only one last big question to solve.

STICKS AND VIDAL – The first good news to come these days is that Alessandro Bastoni has recovered 100% from the ankle sprain suffered against Roma in the Coppa Italia and will be available to Inzaghi for a defensive line that will be completed by the very titled players Skriniar, de Vrij and Handanovic in the door. It will be instead Arturo Vidal to replace the suspended Nicolò Barella in the middle of the field. International experience prevailed over the physicality of Gagliardini and Vecino, who were still ready to take over after the race.

THREE FOR TWO FRONT JERSEYS – The most important ballot concerning the composition of the attack tandem remains to be dissolved. Inzaghi is unlikely to do without Edin Dzeko who, in terms of characteristics, more than just a 9 is an authentic game “embroiderer” from the trocar up. And if the Bosnian should be sure of ownership, it is therefore between Sanchez and Lautaro that the most important battle is played out. The Chilean appears in better shape, but the Argentine gives more physical guarantees and presence in the area that is already lacking with Dzeko. For this reason the Argentine remains the favorite, but not giving references to Matip and van Dijk could be Inzaghi’s surprise move.

THE PROBABLES

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, de Vrij, Batons; Dumfries, Vidal, Brozovic, Calhangolu, Perisic; Lautaro, Dzeko.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexandre-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mané.