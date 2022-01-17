Inter, the match against Atalanta makes one thing clear. Left winger? Priority is another

Inter’s march stops at eight consecutive victories in the league. The absences do not stop Atalanta proving to be one of the most difficult teams to face. As has happened on other occasions, Gasperini chooses to face the match by setting up a one-on-one across the board. Asphyxiating pressure that goes to the edge of the penalty area of ​​Inter who initially struggled to get out. Inzaghi’s team is in fact imprecise, but when the Bergamo players drop, they take the field and opportunities flock on both sides, especially in the final match with Handanovic saving the Nerazzurri goal. After the winning goal in the Super Cup, Inzaghi gives confidence to Sanchez, but this time Alexis does not bite even if his game is made up of a lot of racing and he went close to scoring but Musso overcame himself with a super save.

To support the Chilean Edin Dzeko who plays a good game, but misses a few too many goals. That of number 9. a topic that occasionally comes back to the fore, in the summer it must be the priority of Marotta and Ausilio. Also because Correa is still struggling to get into gear, when he seemed to have entered at his best, the injury has arrived and the condition of the Tucu is not yet at the top. The race with the Goddess makes it clear, therefore, that the attack is one of the departments that will need a restyling in the summer.

The efforts of the Super Cup were there and were clearly visible as he admitted the same Handanovic who kept the ball at his feet for 4 minutes throughout the match: “Today I had the ball at my feet because the players spent a lot of energy in the Super Cup and they didn’t move much“.

The good news is that this season they will no longer have to face Atalanta, so far the only team to put the Nerazzurri in difficulty for long stretches of the match. This time the bench did not reward Inzaghi. The Nerazzurri coach is ‘forced’ to squeeze the usual three in midfield (Barella, Brozovic and Calhanoglu), because an equally strong alternative to the three is missing on the bench. Vidal hardly holds up to 90 minutes at high intensity. Vecino and Sensi seem out of the technical project. The real priority right now is not the left winger, but a midfielder capable of letting one of the three starters catch his breath.

January 17, 2022 (change January 17, 2022 | 08:00)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link