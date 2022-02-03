Inter, the new 415 million bond for Standard & Poor’s is rated B: ‘Highly speculative’ | First page

Last week, Inter announced the closure of the 415 million euro bond, with an interest rate of 6.75% (about 29 million per year) and listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Among the underwriters of the bond there is also Oaktree, which last year granted a € 275 million loan to the family’s Luxembourg holding company Zhang.

The financial transaction was managed with Rothschild as a financial advsor and with Goldman Sachs as a global coordinator and bookrunner. The latter investment bank got a commission of over 6 million, getting 50 million reimbursed on which it had a rate of 5%.

Standard and Poor’s Global Ratings assigned the Inter bond a preliminary rating of B: “Highly speculative”, which in the financial markets is referred to as a “junk bond” or “junk bond”.

THE SCALE OF S&P RATINGS

Maximum security of capital: AAA.

High rating, more than good quality: AA +, AA, AA-.

Medium-high rating, medium quality: A +, A, A-.

Low-medium rating, low-medium quality: BBB +, BBB, BBB-.

Non-investment, speculative area: BB +, BB, BB-.

Highly speculative: B +, B., B-.

Considerable risk: CCC +.

Extremely speculative: CCC.

Risk of losing capital: CCC-, CC, C.

Default: D.