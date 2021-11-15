Inter, the November break brings the first physical problems: three owners risk missing Napoli | First page

If Stefano Pioli is now used to having to give up important parts of his starting squad for the past year, on the other side of Milan, his perfect antagonist Simone Inzaghi, up to this third stop of the season, he had always had everyone available, with the exception of the Tucu Correa. On his return, however, for the first time this season, even the Piacenza coach may have to deal with some tiles. With the championship match against Napoli in sight, there are three players, all very successful, whose conditions are starting to worry.

DZEKO AND STICKS, THE BRICKS OF THE DERBY – The first symptoms this season of a decline in physical condition in the Inter squad were noticed in the derby. In the intense battle of San Siro, Inter had managed to keep the European rhythms of Pioli’s Milan, but had come out with two injured: Dzeko and Bastoni, both with a muscular resentment. However, both the Bosnian and the Lombard had been called up by their respective national teams, in the hope that it was nothing serious. For both, however, the cold shower arrived yesterday. The ex-Roma striker was not assessed as capable of playing the decisive match – in negative – against Finland; the young defender, on the other hand, was sent home before tomorrow’s match – also decisive – against Northern Ireland.

LA TEGOLA DE VRIJ – The bad news didn’t end there, however, for Inzaghi. Also yesterday, the Dutch defender Stefan De Vrij accused a muscle problem at the end of the draw with Montenegro. “I think it’s out of the question that Stefan plays Norway on Tuesday,” Van Gaal said at the end of the evening. So, like Dzeko and Bastoni, De Vrij was also forced to return early to Appiano Gentile (the Dutch federation communicated this via an official note on social media), but with a problem that seems much more serious than the other two and that it is feared that the instrumental tests he will undergo tomorrow will result in a strain.

For the first time this season, therefore, Inzaghi risks not having three owners available and in extremely delicate roles: two thirds of the defense and the center forward. Against Napoli it will already be a challenge almost from inside or outside for the Nerazzurri, given that a defeat would make them fall to less than 10 from the Neapolitans. In addition, there is also a trend to be reversed quickly: the one that sees Inter struggling so much to make a result in big matches. In conclusion, on Sunday afternoon, at San Siro, he has all the air of being one of those who will prove decisive in the race for the second star. The match between Spalletti and Inzaghi will be a chess match between two great strategists. The second runs the risk of starting with a significant handicap and having to review his strategy, but with a great opportunity: first surprise his direct opponent, then all the others, and show that he is up to Inter and declare that this last is still the strongest team to beat, even without Conte, Hakimi and Lukaku.